Real Time Payment Market: 2020 Industry Analysis, Overview, Growth Factors, Global Leading Companies, Development Status and Forecast till 2025

The Global Real-Time Payment Market is increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions is the key factors to drive the market growth.

Growth in the number of Internet users, rise in disposable income of consumers, trust in the mode of online payment, growth in the penetration rate of Internet, and adoption of Internet-based devices are some of the major factors driving the market.

Further High proliferation of smart phones, adoption of advanced technologies, increasing rate of digitalization and high investment , customer’s demand for immediacy of payment and quicker payment settlements, various initiatives taken by government to motive online payment are some of the fueling factor to make the market grow.

Economic developments on increasing digitalization and high investments on real time payment solution opens wide opportunity in near future. Information security turns as a main challenge for the growth of this market.

Retail and E-commerce segment is dominating the market due to increasing demand for retailer and merchant real time settlement and it associated services. It also provides cheaper and faster way of money transaction which favors for adoption.

Some of the key players operating in this market include ACI worldwide. , FIS, Fiserv, PayPal, and MasterCard among others.

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, Regional, Country, Deployment Type, and Types Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

* Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

* Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, Types & Deployment Type, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts.

Target Audience:

* Commercial Real Time Payment providers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies

Global Real-Time Payment Industry 2018 Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics, capacity Types, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer

* Component Supplier

* Distributors

* Government Body & Associations

* Research Institute

Table Of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Real Time Payment Market — Industry Outlook

4 Real Time Payment Market By Deployment Mode

5 Real Time Payment Market By Industry By Vertical

6 Real Time Payment Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

End Of The Report

