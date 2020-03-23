Real Time Clock Market Business Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights 2020-2025 AMS, Texas Instruments, Epson, Abracon, Microchip Technology, NXP Semiconductors

A real-time clock (RTC) is a computer clock (most often in the form of an integrated circuit) that keeps track of the current time. Although the term often refers to the devices in personal computers, servers and embedded systems, RTCs are present in almost any electronic device which needs to keep accurate time.

Prominent Players Profiled in the Report are

AMS

Texas Instruments

Epson

Abracon

Microchip Technology

NXP Semiconductors

Seiko Instruments

STMicroelectronics

Intersil

Maxim Integrated

AVX Corp/Kyocera Corp

Cymbet

NJR

Pericom

IDT



Market by Type

Parallel interface

Serial interface

Market by Application

Mobile phone

Industrial

Communication

Real Time Clock Market Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

(Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

(China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.) South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

