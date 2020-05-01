Rare Earth Metal Market 2020 Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments| Minmetals Rare Earth Co., Ltd.; Alkane Resources Ltd; ARAFURA RESOURCES; Lynas Corporation Ltd; Avalon Rare Metals; Canada Rare Earth Corporation

The Global Rare Earth Metal Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. The report presents an entire assessment of the Market covering future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. Market research report is always helpful to business or organization in every subject of trade for taking better decisions, solving the toughest business questions and minimizing the risk of failure. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Delivering the key insights concerning this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the newest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players like Minmetals Rare Earth Co., Ltd.; Alkane Resources Ltd; ARAFURA RESOURCES; Lynas Corporation Ltd; Avalon Rare Metals; Canada Rare Earth Corporation; IREL(INDIA) LIMITED; Greenland Minerals Ltd.; Iluka Resources Limited; Northern Minerals Limited; Rising Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd; NEO; Rare Element Resources Ltd.; Krakatoa Resources Limited; JIANG XI SOUTH RARE EARTH HI-TECH CO,.LTD and China Rare Earth Holdings Limited among others.

Global rare earth metal market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 17.49 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The report shields the development activities in the Market which includes the status of marketing channels available, and an analysis of the regional export and import.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2020-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Global.

Market Definition: Global Rare Earth Metal Market

Rare earth metals (REM), also known as rare earth elements (REE) are the collection of seventeen chemical elements in the environment. The term rare is given to them not due to the lack of abundance of these elements, rather their presence in the earth’s surface, they are quite difficult to explore as they are dispersed and not concentrated to a particular location.

Market Drivers:

High levels of demand associated with the compounds due to their large range of applications; this factor is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Growth in the levels of demand due to a renewed focus on clean energy and the usage of these metals in various applications associated with the development of clean energy; this factor is expected to propel the market growth

Growing emergence of technologies in various industries resulting in increasing areas of applications for these metals is expected to boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Strict imposition from the authorities of China regarding the exports of rare earth elements amid rising levels of demand from their region is expected to result in vulnerable nature of prices globally due to the majority of China for these elements; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the illegal mining and exploration of these elements in the Asia-Pacific region also hinders the market growth

Large area of applications of these metals amid lack of supply is creating a significant discrepancy in supply and demand hampers the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Rare Earth Metal Market

By Material Type

Lanthanum Oxide

Lutetium

Cerium

Praseodymium

Neodymium

Samarium

Erbium

Europium

Gadolinium

Terbium

Promethium

Scandium

Holmium

Dysprosium

Thulium

Ytterbium

Yttrium

Others

By Applications

Permanent Magnets

Catalysts

Glass Polishing

Phosphors

Ceramics

Colorants

Metallurgy

Optical Instruments

Glass Additives

Others

By Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Distributor

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy K. Belgium Spain Russia Turkey Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Egypt South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



The report presents an extensive overview of the market based on the factors that are anticipated to have a considerable and measurable impact on the market's developmental situations over the forecast period.

Market definition of the global Rare Earth Metal market along with the analysis of different influencing factors like drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Extensive research on the competitive landscape of global Rare Earth Metal market.

Identification and analysis of micro and macro factors that are and will effect on the growth of the market.

A comprehensive list of key market players operating in the global Rare Earth Metal

Analysis of the different market segments such as type, size, applications, and end-users.

Analysis of demand-supply chaining in the global Rare Earth Metal

Statistical analysis of some significant economics facts

Figures, charts, graphs, pictures to describe the market clearly.

Table of Content:

Global Rare Earth Metal Market Research Report 2019-2026

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Rare Earth Metal Market International Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Rare Earth Metal Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.

