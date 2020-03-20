Rapid Unit Sales of Smart Motor Controllers to Account for Incremental Revenues in the Global Market 2016-2024

Smart Motor Controller is a compact easy-to-use solid state motor controller designed to operate three-phase motors; with a built-in overload relay and a built-in silicon controlled rectifier bypass contactor on all three phases, allowing reduced heat dissipation and smaller footprint than other soft starters present in the market.

To Understand How Our Report Information Can Bring Difference, Ask for a brochure @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/10942

It combines advanced monitoring and protection features, multiple start and stop options, and expandable control inputs and outputs thus giving the ability to the consumer to start and control wide range of load types all with a one controller. These features lead to increase in efficiency, reduction in downtime and improved control. Its so designed to gain maximum efficiency of motor during starts and stops.

This product is designed for many applications, including compressors, chillers, pumps, conveyors, and crushers. Modes of operation for the controller are as follows:

Soft Start

Current Limit Start

Kick Start

Soft Stop

Coast-to-Rest

These controllers are usually available in sizes of 3, 9, 16, 19, 25, 30, 37, 43, 60, and 85 A, with voltage rating: 200-480V AC and 200-600V AC. All voltage ranges operates at a frequency of either 50 or 60 Hz.

Smart Motor Controllers Market: Drivers & Restraints

Globally, every year an estimated US$ 198 Billion is spent on excess maintenance activities. No.of manufacturing facilities across the globe is increasing to meet the increased demand which has led to higher production.

High production volumes, growing concern for energy conservation and use of multiple automation systems are the key factors driving the growth of smart motor controllers market.

Increasing raw materials and energy costs act as major restraints. Management of energy consumption is a key in tackling the burning issue of global warming. Few OEMs perceive globalization as a threat rather than the opportunity, indicating tough competition from Asian manufacturers. Shortage of skilled labor and China’s ability to produce low-cost goods constrains the growth of smart motor controllers market.

Smart Motor Controllers Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, the smart motor controllers market is segmented into:

Conveyors

Pumps

Mixers

Lifts

Compressors

Fans

On the basis of end-use industry, the smart motor controllers market is segmented into:

Automotive

Computer

Industrial

Medical

Rapid industrialization along with strong economic growth will lead the smart motor controllers market to expand at a healthy CAGR of around 12% during the forecast period (2015-2025).The smart motor controllers market is expected to register a double-digit CAGR for the forecast period. Depending on geographic regions, smart motor controllers market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Western Europe dominated the smart motor controllers market in terms of market revenue. Asia Pacific & Japan are projected to expand at a substantial growth and will contribute to the smart motor controller’s market value exhibiting a robust CAGR during the forecast period, 2015?2025.

To Gain More Insights & Stay Ahead Of The Competition, Buy Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/10942

Smart Motor Controllers Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in smart motor controllers market are Siemens, Rockwell Automation, Moog Animatics and Roboteq.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.