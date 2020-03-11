Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests Market Size by Type (Influenza B RIDT, Influenza A RIDT), by Technology (Western Blotting, Flow Cytometry, ELISA), by Application, & Region – Key Manufacturers, Analysis, Growth Trends, and Forecast 2026

Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests Market report also covers in depth description, aggressive situation, wide product portfolio of prime players active in this marketplace and the business strategies adopted by rivals together with their SWOT analysis. The Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests Market report also provides Porter evaluation, evaluation and market attractiveness that assists to higher perceive the market position on macro and small levels.

Influenza is one of the major disease burdens worldwide and early detection is important for emerging pandemic strains. Rapid influenza diagnostic test (RIDT) detects presence of influenza viral nucleoprotein antigen for diagnosis of current influenza infection. Commercially used RIDTs can detect the infection within 30 minutes. These tests mostly use immunoassays to detect viral antigen.

The global rapid influenza diagnostic tests market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2019 to 2026. The demand for rapid influenza diagnostic tests market is driven by growing demand for quick and cheaper diagnostic tests, increasing government initiatives to control influenza outbreaks, increasing geriatric population and technological advancements in immunoassay techniques and manufacturing of diagnostic kits. Additionally, increasing awareness, easy availability of test kits and increasing healthcare expenditure in developing countries are expected to further propel the market growth. However, high costs of RIDT kits is the major challenge which may hinder the growth of the global market.

The global rapid influenza diagnostic tests market is primarily segmented based on different type, technology, application, and regions. On the basis of type, the market is divided into influenza B RIDT and influenza A RIDT. On the basis of technology, the market is divided into Western Blotting, Flow Cytometry, Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay, Immunohistochemistry, and others. The application covered in the study include proteomics, drug development, genomics, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA.

The key players profiled in the market include:

* Abbott Laboratories

* DiaSorin S.p.A.

* BD

* Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

* CorisBioconcep, Inc.

* SA Scientific

* Roche

* Princeton BioMeditech Corporation

* Quidel Corporation

* Analytik Jena

The report offers the market growth rate, size, and forecasts at the global level in addition as for the geographic areas: Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Also it analyses, roadways and provides the global market size of the main players in each region. Moreover, the report provides knowledge of the leading market players within the Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests Market. The industry changing factors for the market segments are explored in this report. This analysis report covers the growth factors of the worldwide market based on end-users.

On the basis of type, the market is split into:

* Influenza B RIDT

* Influenza A RIDT

On the basis of technology, the market is split into:

* Western Blotting

* Flow Cytometry

* Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay

* Immunohistochemistry

* Other Technologies

On the basis of application, the market is split into:

* Proteomics

* Drug Development

* Genomics

* Other Applications

Table of Contents:

Global Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests Industry Market Research Report

1 Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests Introduction and Market Overview

2 Industry Chain Analysis

3 Global Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests Market, by Type

4 Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests Market, by Application

5 Global Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests Production, Value ($) by Region (2014-2019)

6 Global Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2019)

7 Global Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

8 Competitive Landscape

9 Global Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application

10 Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

11 New Project Feasibility Analysis

12 Research Finding and Conclusion

13 Appendix

