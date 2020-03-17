Business News

Rapid Industrialization to Boost Fermented Non-Dairy Non-Alcoholic Beverages Growth by 2019-2025

Global Fermented Non-Dairy Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Fermented Non-Dairy Non-Alcoholic Beverages industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Fermented Non-Dairy Non-Alcoholic Beverages as well as some small players.

Market Segmentation

The report includes fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages market company profiles and the revenue generated from the companies across North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MEA. By product type, the global fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages market is segmented into as dairy free drinkable yogurts, fermented soft drinks, fermented juices, and non-dairy Kefir. By sales channel, the global fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages market is segmented into modern trade, specialty stores, convenience stores, online retailers, and other retailing formats.

Global Fermented Non-Dairy Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market: Research Methodology

For the calculation of revenue collection of average regional prices were obtained through primary quotes from numerous fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages manufacturers, retailers and distributors. All key end users have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Country demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end users of fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages in the different regions. Top-down approach has been used to estimate the fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages market by countries. Global market numbers by product type has been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each country’s demand. Company-level market share has been derived on the basis of fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages penetration. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, and Hoover’s, and company annual reports and publications.

Global Fermented Non-Dairy Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market: Competitive Analysis

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Some of the major companies operating in the Global Fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages market are Thurella AG., KeVita, Inc., Good Karma Foods, Inc., Millennium Products Inc., Health-Ade Llc. and Konings NV., FENTIMANS, and GT’S LIVING FOODS.

Global fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages market – By Product Type

  • Dairy Free Drinkable Yogurts
  • Fermented Soft Drinks
  • Fermented Juices
  • Non-Dairy Kefir

Global fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages market – By Sales Channel

  • Modern Trade
  • Specialty Stores
  • Convenience Stores
  • Online Retailers
  • Other Retailing Formats

Global fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic Beverages market – By Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • MEA

