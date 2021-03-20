Rapid Growth of Translational Regenerative Medicines Market is Expected to Rise High CAGR of 13.9% till 2026| Vericel Corporation, Gamida Cell Ltd., Athersys, Inc., Orthofix International N.V, Anika Therapeutics, Novartis

The Global Translational Regenerative Medicines Market is growing at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2017 to 2026. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of degenerative diseases, rise in aging population and growing advancements in developed countries are the major driving factors. However, ethical concerns related to the use of embryonic stem cells in research & development hinders market growth.

Regenerative medicine is a segment of translational research in molecular biology and tissue engineering. It involves the process of regeneration of human cells, tissues, or organs to re-establish their normal functions through stimulation of the body’s repair system. They are widely used in the treatment of many degenerative disorders occurring in the areas of dermatology, orthopedic, cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases.

By Product Type, the Gene therapy segment is expected to have significant growth during the forecast period. Gene therapy assists the foundation for innovative treatments of innumerable musculoskeletal disorders. By geography, North America dominated the global regenerative medicine market owing to an increased number of leading companies and growth in the expansion of research and development activities in the U.S.

Some of the key players profiled in the Translational Regenerative Medicines Market include Vericel Corporation, Gamida Cell Ltd., Athersys, Inc., Orthofix International N.V, Anika Therapeutics, Novartis, Celgene Corporation, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., Nuvasive, Inc., and Medipost.

Product Types Covered:

• Cell-Based Products

• Tissue Engineered Products

• Gene Therapy Products

Applications Covered:

• Dermatology

• Cardiovascular

• Oncology

• Diabetes

• Orthopedic

• Neurology

• Other Applications

Geographically, the report takes stock of the potential of Translational Regenerative Medicines market in the regions of North America including the U.S. and Canada, Latin America including Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina, Europe including the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Nordic, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) including India, China, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia, and the Middle East and Africa including Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), South Africa, Israel, and Nigeria.

