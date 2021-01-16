Railway System Market to Set Phenomenal Growth with Key Vendors | American Equipment Company, Sinara Transport Machinery, ABB, The MathWorks, Inc.

The Global Railway System Industry: 2020 Market Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Railway System Market. The report deals with the new business challenges and investment research on Railway System market which includes market attributes, industry structure, and competitive scenario, the problems, desire concepts, together with business strategies and market effectiveness. This is the detailed market research report which studies the challenges, market structures, opportunities, driving forces, and competitive landscape of your business. All the market insights of the report are structured on a worldwide, regional and country basis. The Railway System report offers an in-depth investigation of the market driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for obtaining the crucial insight of the market.

In Depth Analysis of the Market

Global railway system market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 37.86 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant rise in the number of rail projects undergoing globally along with the development of high-speed railway systems from the developing regions of the world.

The key players examine the Railway System market in new regions by inspecting different techniques. This includes mergers & acquisitions, Railway System expansions, investments, new service launches. Similarly, they adopt distinct Railway System strategies such as collaborations, agreements etc. The leading vendors of Railway System market are:

ŠKODA TRANSPORTATION a.s.; Siemens; Bombardier; Ramboll; CAF, Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A.; HYUNDAI ROTEM COMPANY; CRRC; American Equipment Company; Sinara Transport Machinery; ABB; The MathWorks, Inc.; Thales Group; Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.; MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.; Lohr; Alstom; Modern Railway Systems; TOSHIBA CORPORATION; Wabtec Corporation; Hitachi, Ltd.; Ingeteam; voestalpine VAE GmbH; MEDCOM Sp. z o.o. and CalAmp.

Market Definition: Global Railway System Market

Railway system can be defined as the collective services associated with the operations of a particular railway network. The system is responsible for the transportation of railways and carrying the passengers or freight. This system is also responsible for the safekeeping of the freight and improving the comfort levels of passengers travelling inside the coaches of railways.

Segmentation: Global Railway System Market

By Transit Type

Conventional Diesel Locomotive Electric Locomotive Electro-Diesel Locomotive Coaches

Rapid Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) Light Rail/Train Metro/Subways



By System Type

Propulsion System

Auxiliary Power System

Train Information System

Train Safety System

Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC) System

On-Board Vehicle Control

By Application

Freight Transportation

Passenger Transportation

Geography

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East and Africa

Key Development in the Railway System Market:

In May 2018, Thales Group announced that they had completed the acquisition of Cubris. This acquisition is expected to expand the capabilities of Thales in providing better digital services to their customers, as Cubris are a leader of “Driver Advisory Systems” for main line rail customers. Their digital capabilities also pave the way for the development of an autonomous train and further enhanced efficiency of railway networks.

In March 2018, Alstom announced that they had agreed to acquire 21net. This acquisition is expected to further expand the digital offerings of Alstom providing better connectivity solutions to passengers inside due to the capabilities of 21net which is based on satellite, cellular and trackside antennas.

Railway System Market: Drivers

Rise in the adoption of population travelling from public transport; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increased need for efficient transportation systems is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing applications of railway networks for more than just passenger and freight transportation; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Railway System Market : Restraints

Increasing levels of restoration activities for the existing rolling stock currently available globally; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Significant investments associated with establishment and operations of railway networks; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

