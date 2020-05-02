Radiotherapy Market Key Players, Size, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Global Radiotherapy Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Global Radiotherapy Market, By Therapy (Beam Radiotherapy, Brachytherapy, Systemic Radiotherapy), By Product Type (External Beam Radiotherapy, Internal Radiotherapy Products, Radiotherapy Softwares, Systemic Radiotherapy), By Application (Prostrate Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Spine Cancer, Liver Cancer, Brain Cancer, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global radiotherapy market is segmented into three notable segments which are therapy type, product type and application.

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are globally

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.,

Elekta AB,

Accuray, Inc.,

CIVCO Medical Solutions,

Brainlab AG,

R. Bard, Inc.,

IsoRay Medical, Inc.,

Nordion, Inc.,

RaySearch Laboratories AB,

PRECISIS AG,

Mevion Medical Systems, Inc.,

Technicas Radiofiscas S.L.,

Hitachi, Ltd.,

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.,

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,

ProNova Solutions, LLC,

ProTom International,

Among others

Radiation therapy sole purpose is to treat tumors by targeting high beam of radiation on the affected region with minimal exposure to surrounding tissues. Modern radiotherapy uses high technology to try to achieve optimal local tumor control whilst minimizing treatment side effects to an acceptably low level. Aspects of the technology used for this goal include: computer systems for three-dimensional treatment planning and simulation, with accurate radiation dose deposition models and facilities for optimization of external radiation beam or brachytherapy source distribution; computer-controlled linear accelerators with dynamic beam collimation systems for external beam treatment or systems such as remote after loading for brachytherapy; and the use of radiation response models to characterize the treatment outcome and to enable the prediction of treatment outcomes for future patients’ treatments.

Opportunities in the Global Radiotherapy Market

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders

To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2018-2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of Radiotherapy Market across Global.

To get a comprehensive overview of the Global Radiotherapy Market.

Segmentation: Global Radiotherapy Market

On the basis of therapy type,

Beam Radiotherapy

Brachytherapy

Systemic Radiotherapy

On August 2016, Accuray announced the CE approval of Radixact Treatment Delivery System, Accuray Precision Treatment Planning System and iDMS Data Management System in Europe.

On the basis of product type,

External Beam Radiotherapy

Internal Radiotherapy Products

Radiotherapy Softwares

Systemic Radiotherapy

On June 2016, Elekta announces that Elekta’s Leksell Gamma Knife Icon has been cleared for clinical use by both the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission in the United States. Icon is the world’s most precise and sophisticated system for radiosurgery treatment of certain brain tumors, vascular malformations and functional disorders.

On the basis of application,

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Spine Cancer

Liver Cancer

Brain Cancer

Others

On Sptember 2016, Varian Medical Systems announced the launch of first of its kind 360 Oncology care management platform, the first software system designed to integrate and coordinate key elements of cancer care so patients and their cancer teams can collaborate on achieving the best outcomes.

