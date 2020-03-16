Radionuclide Scanning Services Market to Witness Rapid Growth in Demand During 2017 – 2025

Radionuclide scanning also called nuclear medicine imaging is the test that scans internal body parts with the use of radioactive material. This overcomes the limitations of standard X-Ray systems to reach and scan every body part. A radionuclide is used as a label to the substance that accumulates in specific part of the body such as Iodine is used to make thyroid hormones and thus accumulates in the thyroid glands similarly, Diphosphonate accumulates where bone is repairing or rebuilding itself. The tracer is swallowed, inhaled or injected under the skin which emits gamma rays, so the doctors can detect the location of tracer by the use of special scanners or cameras. Highly qualified personnel are required for this process.

Radionuclide scanning can be used to visualize images in 2D using Scintigraphy technique as well as in 3D representation using SPECT. Some of the commonly used radionuclides for the service include Iodine-131, Yttrium-90, Samarium-153, Fluorine-18 and many others.

Radionuclide Scanning Services Market: Drivers & Restraints

With the surge in the nuclear medicine imaging industry, the radionuclide scanning services market is also anticipated to increase during the forecast period. Furthermore, wide applications of the technique, painless diagnosis and in-depth analysis results in increasing the market. In most of the developing and under-developed countries, less popularity of the technique and high cost is the restraining factor for the market to grow in. The harmful effects of the radiations also hinders the growth in the diagnosis services market. Lack of skilled personnel for carrying out the diagnostic practices using radionuclide tracers is also a limiting factor in the market growth.

Radionuclide Scanning Services Market: Segmentation

By Visualization Type:

Heart blood flow and functions

Differential lung function

Body Infections & inflammations

Bone fracture & infections

Gall Bladder & Bile Duct Functions

Gastrointestinal bleeding

Tumor Localization

Others

By Applications

Diagnosis

Prognosis

By Distribution Channels

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

By Geography

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Large number of players in the market increases the competition. R&D activities, continuous innovation and improvisation of the technique also helps in moving the market ahead. Providing safe, cost effective and reliable services is the demand in the market. The brand name of various service providers are attracting the business. Various marketing strategies are adopted by the service providers to lure the doctors and patients for the services.

A geographic condition regarding the radionuclide scanning services market, it has been segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America holds the largest market share in the radionuclide scanning services due to large number of service providers in the region, good reimbursement scenario and health facilities in the reach of most of the population. This is followed by Europe because of better healthcare infrastructure and large number of government funded hospitals and laboratories. Asia-Pacific is still considered to be the growing segment because of increasing number of service providers in the region, but does not meet the high population density in the region.

