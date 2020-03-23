Radio Frequency Component Market to Witness Steady Expansion during 2017 – 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Radio Frequency Component Market is accounted for $15.54 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $60.02 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2017 to 2026. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth are growing demand for direct wireless connectivity devices with the internet and advancements in technology and miniaturization property of these RF components. However, higher expenditures and capability to fit in small size applications may restrain the market growth.

Components of radiofrequency are the building blocks that enable connectivity in various electronic devices that are currently used. These RF components also help in energy conservation as through continuous communication, the various devices can correspondingly power on or off. The radiofrequency components enable the transmission and identification of frequencies.

By Product, the Power Amplifier segment is significantly growing during the forecast period due to the rising popularity of consumer electronics and growing usage of LTE technology and increasing applications of the power amplifier in the smartphone, audio system and other owing to its high efficiency and improved durability. By geography, North America has the highest market growth during the forecast period attributed to the rapid disposable income coupled with the consumer electronics industry.

Some of the key players of Radio Frequency Component Market include ANADIGICS Inc., AVAGO Technologies, Epson Toyocom, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation., Murata Manufacturing, RDA Microelectronics, RF Micro devices, Skyworks Inc., Tektronix, Inc., Triquint Semiconductors, Vectron International, WIN Semiconductors Corp, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Limited and Texas Instruments, Inc..

Products Covered:

• Power Amplifier

• Modulators and Demodulators

• Filters

• Antenna Switches

• Duplexer

• Other Products

Modules Covered:

• Duplexer + PA Module

• Multi Duplexer Module

• RX + Duplexer Module

• RX Module

• TX Module

Materials Covered:

• Gallium Arsenide

• Nitride

• Silicon

• Indium Phosphide

• Other Materials

End Users Covered:

• Wireless Technologies

• Smart TVs & Set Top Boxes

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Tablets

• Laptops & Notebooks

• Military

• Mobile Phones

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

