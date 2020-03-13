Radio Frequency Beauty Equipment Market Shares, Strategies and Forecast Worldwide, 2019 to 2028

Analysis of the Global Radio Frequency Beauty Equipment Market

The presented global Radio Frequency Beauty Equipment market report provides reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study throws light on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Radio Frequency Beauty Equipment market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the report, the value of the Radio Frequency Beauty Equipment market was estimated to reach ~US$ XX in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Further, the study reveals that the market is set to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to a plethora of factors.

Increasing demand for skin reconstruction, scar removal, skin tightening and facial repair is the reason for the better prospects of the segment in these regions. Facial repair is one of the highest revenue generating sub segment of the skin treatment segment in the global radio frequency beauty equipment market. Microneedling Radiofrequency (MNRF) is one of the most innovative skin treatment procedures gaining adoption among specialists in developed markets such as the U.S. This method does not damage the epidermis and micro-needles have depth varying from 0.5 mm to 3.5 mm, allowing selective targeting of different layers of the dermis discretely. The process being safer across all skin colours, is gaining wide acceptance among patients. Experts note that the needling method could provide close to 100% results in wrinkle and laxity reduction, which is approximately 40% of the effects produced by surgery. Another innovative method gaining adoption is Fractional High Intensity Focused Radiofrequency (HIFR) for treating mild to moderate laxity in regions of lower face and neck. Although photographic assessment and quantitative validation of these methods for documentation purposes is currently underway, there are substantial discussions on the same among experts belonging to renowned organisations such as American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery.

