Radiation Oncology Market to Witness Astonishing Growth by 2026 with Key Players like Accuray, C. R. Bard, Elekta, IBA Worldwide, Varian Medical Systems

Radiation oncology or radiation therapy stops cancer cells from multiplying. It uses ionizing radiation to control or kill malignant cancer cells. The global radiation oncology market is segmented on the basis of radiation therapy and geography. The three main types of radiation therapies in the global radiation oncology market are external beam radiation therapy, radioisotope therapy, and brachytherapy.

Some of the Top companies covered in this Report includes: Accuray, C. R. Bard, Elekta, IBA Worldwide, Varian Medical Systems, Carl Zeiss Meditec, ICAD, IsoRay, Mevion Medical Systems, Nordion, NTP Radioisotopes, Toshiba Medical Systems.

Global Radiation Oncology Market Detail Segmentation:

Product Type Segmentation:

External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT)

Brachytherapy

Industry Segmentation:

Blood Cancer (Leukaemia)

Breast Cancer

Gastrointestinal Cancer

Respiratory/Lung Cancer

Skin Cancer

