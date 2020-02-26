Radiation Dose Management Market 2020-2026 Boosting the Growth Worldwide || Key Players are Bayer, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, PACSHealth, LLC., Agfa-Gevaert Group

Today’s businesses call for the highly focused, comprehensive and detail-oriented information about the market so that they get a clear idea about the market landscape. The Radiation Dose Management market research report is generated with a combination of detailed industry insights, and use of latest tools and technology. The study of this market research report covers a market attractiveness analysis, wherein each segment is targeted based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. The Radiation Dose Management market research report plays a key role in developing the strategies for sales, advertising, marketing, and promotion.

Global radiation dose management market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 18.4% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Growing demand for interventional radiology & nuclear medicine and increase usage of radio dose management for pediatrics procedures are the factor for the market growth.

Get Exclusive Sample Report [email protected] https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample?dbmr=global-radiation-dose-management-market&raksh

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global radiation dose management market are Bayer, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, PACSHealth, LLC., Sectra AB, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited., Koninklijke Philips N.V., FUJIFILM Corporation, QAELUM, Novarad., Canon Inc., LANDAUER, Bracco Imaging S.p.A., Mirion Technologies, Inc., Imalogix, SST Group Inc., among others.

Market Definition: Global Radiation Dose Management Market

Radiation dose management is used to manage and estimate the amount of dose that is required during a procedure so they can avoid the high radiation dose among patients. They prevent burns and radiation poisoning in patient which happen due to over radiation dose. They play a crucial role in reducing exposure of patients to damaging radiation doses under imaging procedures. They are widely used in application such as oncology, cardiology and other.

Radiation Dose Management Market Drivers

Increasing cases of chronic diseases enhances the use of medical imaging modalities which drives this market growth

Strict government rules associated with the radiation dose will also accelerate the market growth

Development in the installed base of radiology equipment also acts as a market driver

Rising awareness about radiation dose management will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

Segmentation: Global Radiation Dose Management Market

Radiation Dose Management Market : By Product & Services

Radiation Dose Management Solutions

Radiation Dose Management Services

Radiation Dose Management Market : By Modality

Computed Tomography

Fluoroscopy and Interventional Imaging

Radiography and Mammography

Nuclear Medicine

Radiation Dose Management Market : By Application

Cardiology

Oncology

Orthopedic

Other Application

Radiation Dose Management Market : By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Settings

Other End Users

Radiation Dose Management Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Table of Contents Is Available [email protected] https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc?dbmr=global-radiation-dose-management-market&raksh

Key Developments in the Radiation Dose Management Market:

In November 2016, Royal Philips announced the launch of their 2nd generation DoseWise radiation dose management software platform which has the ability to track radiation exposure in clinicians and patients. This new platform will help the radiology department to deal with problems such as managing dose exposure so they can ensure safety and enhance access to patient data so they can make decision accordingly

In June 2015, GE Healthcare announced the launch of their new radiation dose tracking system which is specially designed for their CT systems. The cloud-based management software monitors, examines and records these information to assist enhance the dose concentrations of patient radiation during CT scans. This system also enhances the patient safety and also helps the physicians to manage the radiation dose level

Radiation Dose Management Market : Competitive Analysis:

Global radiation dose management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of radiation dose management market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key questions answered in the report :-

What are the challenges being faced by the new entrants? Which will be the Radiation Dose Management Market application and sorts and estimate joined intently by makers? Which will be the dangers which will attack growth? The length of the global Radiation Dose Management market opportunity? How Radiation Dose Management Market share advance vacillations their value from various assembling brands?

Want Full Report? Enquire Here @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying?dbmr=global-radiation-dose-management-market&raksh

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research is a versatile market research and consulting firm with over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles and Automotive, Chemical and Material, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Robotics, among many others.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude.We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Mail: [email protected]