Radial Compression Devices Market Segments and Key Trends 2019-2025

The 'Radial Compression Devices market' study offers an in-depth analysis of the current market trends influencing this business vertical. The study also includes market valuation, market size, revenue forecasts, geographical spectrum and SWOT Analysis of the industry.

A collective analysis of Radial Compression Devices market offering an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical across various geographies has been provided in the report.

One of the most dynamic points that makes the Radial Compression Devices market report worth a purchase is the widespread synopsis of the competitive range of the vertical.

The largest segment amongst the product type – the band based product segment is expected to dominate the global radial compression devices market

It is a transparent band to assist hemostasis of the radial artery after a transradial procedure. This transparent structure is designed for visual control and selective compression of the radial artery to allow blood return and preserve patency. This type of band is easily adjusted to any of the wrist sizes. The band based segment is the largest segment by product type, which is expected to be valued at more than US$ 260 Mn, or a little over 80% of the global market share, expanding at a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period. The band/strap based segment is expected to create absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 5 Mn in 2017 over 2016. The segment, in terms of revenue, is anticipated to dominate the global radial compression devices market with an attractiveness index of 2.4 over the forecast period.

Reduced stay in hospitals and lower cost of surgery will boost the growth of the band based segment

Use of radial bands reduces hospital stay and thus helps patients save on hefty hospital bills. This is the precise reason that the adoption of band based products is fast gaining popularity over other traditional approaches. This particular factor is boosting the adoption and revenue growth of the band based segment in the global radial compression devices market. An increase in life expectancy leads to a rise in the global ageing population, which implies an increase in the number of patients with cardiovascular diseases. The rise in cardiovascular diseases due to increased life expectancy is expected to propel the development of the band based segment during the projected period. Radial access such as band based products provides faster mobility to patients as the incision is smaller and the chances of infection at the site is much lower in radial access as compared to transfemoral access. These factors are likely to fuel revenue growth of the band based segment over the forecast period. Market players also focussing on providing more improved radial compression devices. Due to the greater reduction in bleeding and low incidence of complications, the penetration of radial compression products such as bands has increased remarkably after 2011. This is anticipated to create a robust development in the band based product type segment. Higher band based devices adoption in matured markets is expected to continue in the same momentum, given the largely associated benefits.

APEJ anticipated to grab major market value share of the band based product segment during the projected period

Band/Strap based product segment dominated the North America radial compression devices market in terms of revenue in 2015, and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period; similarly in Latin America, the growth trend of the band/strap based product type segment is projected to continue throughout the forecast period to reach a value share of more than 80% by the end of 2026. The major value share of the band based segment in the global radial compression devices market is likely to be grabbed by the APEJ regional market where the segment is predicted to reach a value share of more than 85% by the end of 2026. The band based segment is likely to dominate the radial compression devices market in Japan in revenue terms with an attractiveness index of 2.4 over the forecast period.

, according to the competitive hierarchy. These firms have been competing with one another to gain a near-dominant status in the industry.

The report provides extensive data concerning the market share that each one of these companies presently gather throughout this business, followed by the market share that they are anticipated to acquire by the end of the predicted timeframe. Also, the report expounds on details relating to the goods manufactured by these firms, that would help new industry participants and major stakeholders work on their competition and portfolio strategies. In addition, their policymaking process is likely to get easier since the Radial Compression Devices market report also enumerates an idea of the trends in product prices and the revenue margins of all the major companies partaking in the industry share.

Queries that the Radial Compression Devices market report answers in respect of the regional landscape of the business domain:

The geographical landscape, according to the report, is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa.

How much is the sales evaluations of each market player in question Also, how are the revenue statistics regarding the present market scenario

How much profit does each geography hold at present

How many proceeds will every zone including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa account for, over the projected timeframe

How much growth rate is each region estimated to exhibit by the end of the estimated timeline

Significant takeaways from the study:

The Radial Compression Devices market report hosts excess deliverables that may be highly advantageous. Say for instance, the report emphasizes information regarding market competition trends – extremely essential data subject to contender intelligence and the current industry drifts that would enable shareholders to compete and take advantage of the biggest growth opportunities in the Radial Compression Devices market.

Another vital takeaway from the report can be accredited to the industry concentration rate that could help stakeholders to speculate on the existing sales dominance and the probable trends of the forthcoming years.

Additional deliverables mentioned in the report include details pertaining to the sales channels deployed by prominent sellers in order to retail their status in the industry, including direct and indirect marketing.