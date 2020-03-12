Quick Service Restaurant Market Is Booming Worldwide | Abcom Pty Ltd., CAKE Corporation, Cognizant, Delphi Display Systems

‘Quick Service Restaurant market’ research report provides the up-to-the-minute industry qualitative research data and industry upcoming trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and productivity. The Quick Service Restaurant industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, breakdown, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Companies Abcom Pty Ltd., CAKE Corporation, Cognizant, Delphi Display Systems, GoFrugal Technologies Pvt. Ltd., HM Electronics Inc., Imagine! Print Solutions, LG Display, Microsoft Corporation, NCR Corporation, NEC Display Solutions of America Inc., Oracle Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, PAR Technology Corporation, Restaurant Service Solutions, Revel Systems Inc., Verifone Systems Inc.

Global Quick Service Restaurant Market valued approximately USD 11.18 billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.61% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The Quick Service Restaurant Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Quick service restaurants are also known as fast food restaurants. This type of restaurant focuses on fast food service and limited table service. Take away or take-out options are also offered. The food is often cooked in bulk ahead of time and kept hot until sold. Quick service restaurants are often part of a restaurant chain such as McDonalds or KFC. Fast food is often highly processed and served in bags or cartons. The food is often prepared at a central supply facility and then shipped to individual locations where they are cooked quickly in response to incoming orders. Pre-cooked items are closely monitored for freshness and holding time. Increase in use of electronic gadgets and systems in the quick service restaurant industry, where delivery of orders on time forms the core of success and good relations with customers is the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. In addition to this, growing adoption of mobile payment solutions is also fueling growth of the market. Moreover, surging adoption of advanced technology in quick service restaurant in emerging economies is the factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. However, health concerns such as obesity, strict government policy associated with plastic packaging and fluctuation in cost of raw material are the factors that limiting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Quick Service Restaurant Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to high demand for ready-to-eat meals among consumers and rising number of quick service restaurants in the region. Europe is estimated to second largest region in the global Quick Service Restaurant market over the upcoming years. Further, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to growing urbanization and increasing awareness among populace regarding with ready-to-eat meals across the region.

The qualitative research report on 'Quick Service Restaurant market' covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

The in-depth information by segments of the Quick Service Restaurant market:

Market Segmentation:

By Type (Hardware, Software, Service), by Application (Restaurant Operation, Franchise Management, Inventory Management, Others)

Geographical Analysis: Regional of the market, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

