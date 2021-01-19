Quick Service Restaurant Market: Facts, Figures, Analytical Insights and Forecast Assumptions

Global Quick Service Restaurant Market valued approximately USD 11.18 billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.61% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The Quick Service Restaurant Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Quick service restaurants are also known as fast food restaurants. This type of restaurant focuses on fast food service and limited table service. Take away or take-out options are also offered. The food is often cooked in bulk ahead of time and kept hot until sold. Quick service restaurants are often part of a restaurant chain such as McDonalds or KFC. Fast food is often highly processed and served in bags or cartons. The food is often prepared at a central supply facility and then shipped to individual locations where they are cooked quickly in response to incoming orders. Pre-cooked items are closely monitored for freshness and holding time.

Increase in use of electronic gadgets and systems in the quick service restaurant industry, where delivery of orders on time forms the core of success and good relations with customers is the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. In addition to this, growing adoption of mobile payment solutions is also fueling growth of the market. Moreover, surging adoption of advanced technology in quick service restaurant in emerging economies is the factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. However, health concerns such as obesity, strict government policy associated with plastic packaging and fluctuation in cost of raw material are the factors that limiting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2026 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Quick Service Restaurant market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Quick Service Restaurants market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

