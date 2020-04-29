Quick Service Restaurant IT Market Vigorous Growth 2020-2026 | Microsoft Corporation, Ncr Corporation, Nec Display Solutions Of America, Inc., Oracle Corporation and More

Global Quick Service Restaurant IT Market-Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027” comprehensive research report presents Quick Service Restaurant IT market status of Global and regions outlook from angles of competitors, products and end users, application and types in industries. Quick Service Restaurant IT report analyzes the Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and market size, share, Growth, Trends, and splits the Quick Service Restaurant IT market. Quick Service Restaurant IT Market size and forecast 2027 for these regional and country level markets are presented in this Research period 2020-2027.Market growth rates for the forecast period and estimated CAGR During 2020-2027 are also included in this report, considering 2017 as the base year.

The Global Quick Service Restaurant IT Market is expected to reach USD 18,664 million by 2025 from USD 10387.33 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. Quick service restaurants are those restaurants which usually offers food products which needs minimal preparation time and can be provided quickly. They offer limited menu which can be prepared in less time. The orders are usually prepared and highly structured, with no space for variation. Some of the common types of the quick service restaurants are self service restaurants, assisted self service restaurants, and full serviced restaurants. Today, these QSR are adopting different technologies so they can create new ways enhance their productivity and efficiency. Some of the common technologies used are kiosks, digital menu cards, the point sale solutions, and other.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Quick Service Restaurant IT Market are Abcom Pty Ltd., CAKE CORPORATION, Cognizant, Delphi Display Systems Inc., GoFrugal Technologies Pvt. Ltd., HM Electronics, Inc, Imagine! Print Solutions, LG Display Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, NCR Corporation, NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, PAR Technology Corporation, Revel Systems, Inc., Restaurant Service Solutions, Verifone Systems, Inc., The Wendy’s Company, Restaurant Brands International, Dunkin’ Brands Group and many more.

The study given in this section offers details of key market players. It likewise clarifies the marketing strategies adopted by these players as well as portrays their shareholdings in the global market.

If you are involved in the Quick Service Restaurant IT industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented Global Quick Service Restaurant IT Market, By Component (Hardware (Digital Signage, Kiosks, Drive Thru Terminals, Point of Sales, Handheld Devices, Digital Menu Cards), Software (Front of House, Inventory Management, Reconciliation, Labor Management, HR Software, Data Analytics, Marketing, Restaurant Operation, Support Operation, Franchise Management), Service), Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Competitive Landscape and Quick Service Restaurant IT Market Share Analysis

The global quick service restaurant IT market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of quick service restaurant IT market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In 2018, Quick Service Restaurant signed a deal with Texas Chicken for 80-restaurants. The franchisee will open and operate locations primarily in Indonesia which is one of the fastest growing markets for the fried chicken giant.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Growing innovation and customization in food menu

Rising innovation in food packaging

Growing demand for advanced technology and automation

Fluctuations in food commodities prices

Regional and Country-level Analysis

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Research Methodology: Global Quick Service Restaurant IT Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among other

STRATEGIC KEY INSIGHTS OF THE QUICK SERVICE RESTAURANT IT REPORT:



• Production Analysis – Production of the Patient Handling Equipment is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Quick Service Restaurant IT Market key players is also covered.

• Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Quick Service Restaurant IT Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

• Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Quick Service Restaurant IT Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Competitors – In this section, various Quick Service Restaurant IT industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.• Analytical Tools – The Quick Service Restaurant IT Market report consists the precisely studied and evaluated information of the key players and their market scope using several analytical tools, including SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility study. These tools have been used to efficiently study the growth of the major industry participants.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1: Quick Service Restaurant IT market Overview

Chapter 2: Quick Service Restaurant IT market Economic Impact

Chapter 3: Competition by Manufacturer

Chapter 4: Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2020-2027)

Chapter 5: Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2020-2027)

Chapter 6: Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Quick Service Restaurant IT Market by Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Quick Service Restaurant IT Market Geographic Analyses

Chapter 11.1: North America

Chapter 11.2: Europe

Chapter 11.3: Asia-Pacific

Chapter 11.4: South America

Chapter 12: Quick Service Restaurant IT Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Quick Service Restaurant IT Market Forecast (2020-2027)

Chapter 14: Appendix

Chapter 15: Appendix

