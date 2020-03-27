Quartz Market Growth and business revolution by top players Quality Quartz Engineering, Momentive, Quartz Corporation, Creswick Quartz

The global quartz market accounted for US$ 8,037.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 13,762.6 Mn by 2027.

Quartz is a mineral form of SiO 2 stable at low temperatures and pressures. It is found in igneous, sedimentary, metamorphic, and hydrothermal mineral environments, mainly in continental regions. It is highly resistant to mechanical and chemical weathering, and the high durability makes it the dominant mineral of mountaintops and the primary constituent of river, beach, and desert sand.

Some of the major players in the quartz market include Baba Quartz, Quality Quartz Engineering, Momentive, Quartz Corporation, Creswick Quartz, Saint Gobain S.A., Dupont, Sibelco NV, Thermofisher Scientific, and Caesarstone Ltd. among others.

North America holds significant share in global quartz market, in 2018, it is accounted for 27.8% market share and is expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period. Quartz is used in the number of applications. For instance, high-purity Quartz HPQ is used in the production of silicon wafers, which is key component on any semiconductor device. It is used for flooring and glass manufacturing.

Quartz is also used as a crystal oscillator or piezoelectric cell in many electronics products. Thus, wide applications in various end-use industries have impacted the Quartz market in North America. However, the electronics industry is a major contributor to the growth of the North America Quartz market. According to the Consumer Electronics Association, the average American household spent $1,380 over the past year on consumer electronics (CE), such as HDTVs, cell phones, video game systems, computers, portable music devices, and Blu-ray players. In addition, there is a recent trend of combining the various functionalities of more than one product into a single product and reducing the size of the final product with ease of functionalities. This has brought the adoption of advanced technologies in the electronics industry, propelling the growth of electronics-grade manufactured Quartz in North America significantly.

The quartz market, by product, is segmented into quartz surface and tile, high-purity quartz, quartz glass, quartz crystal, quartz sand, and others. The quartz surface and tile segment accounted for the largest share of the quartz market in 2018. Quartz surface and tiles are engineered tiles with the agglomeration of pure quartz, polyester resins, and other substances. There is growing trend for quartz surface and tiles in commercial flooring due to various benefits such as attractive multi-colored designs, extremely durable, slip-resistant, chemical resistant, and mold and mildew resistant, and zero maintenance. It is a perfect flooring solution for commercial spaces that receive heavy amounts of foot traffic. The growing demand from building and construction industry is majorly driving the growth of this segment.

The global quartz market by geography is segmented into five regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific region is expected to account for the largest share of the global quartz market in 2018, followed by Europe and North America.

Ans. The major players operating in the global quartz market, includes Baba Quartz, Quality Quartz Engineering, Momentive, Quartz Corporation, Creswick Quartz, Saint Gobain S.A., Dupont, Sibelco NV, Thermofisher Scientific, and Caesarstone Ltd among others.

Ans. The quartz was dominated by Asia Pacific at a global level. The largest market share of this region is primarily attributed to the presence of major quartz manufacturers in the region. Increasing demand for quartz from the electronics industry in developed and developing countries in the APAC countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India is propelling the growth of the quartz market in APAC. Furthermore, the well-established building and construction sector in the Asian countries provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the quartz market. The quartz and quartz products produced in the Asian countries, such as China and India, are mainly exported to the US, Germany, and France. This further provides a huge customer base for quartz products manufactured in APAC

Ans. Building and construction industry is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecasted period. Increasing demand for quartz surfaces and tiles in residential and commercial sectors is projected to boost the demand for quartz from the building and construction industry. Moreover, quartz kitchen countertops are gaining popularity due to their durability and stain resistance properties. Due to the increasing popularity of quartz countertops, many American and European producers are innovating new products by mixing quartz material with different types of resin. Additionally, quartz is a cheaper alternative to natural stone, such as marble countertops and granite countertops. These factors are propelling the demand for quartz in the building and construction sector.

