Quartz Glass Market Growth Revenue Outcome, Robust Vendors, Investment Prospects & Regional Forecast to 2025

Global quartz market size is projected to register a healthy CAGR during the forecast period of 2019-2025. In 2018, the largest market of quartz market is Asia-Pacific and in upcoming years, it is expected to register the fastest growth.

Quartz with its distinctive features such as excellent purity and high quality is widely in the semiconductor industry to manufacture windows, tubes, wafer base, crucibles, rods, silicon metal, etc. With its exceptional attributes, quartz is used for manufacturing several semi-finished goods in the semiconductor industry that incorporate compressive strength, low-thermal conductivity, high purity, excellent elasticity, and high-thermal shock resistivity.

Frac sand proppants are the most extensively used quartz for hydraulic fracturing across the globe latest quartz glass market trends 2018. The oil & gas sector is steadily growing in Europe and North America. Middle Eastern countries are estimated to continue their high production rates, however, there is less growth rate expected in Latin America and Asia-Pacific. The market for quartz sand may also witness less considerable progress in the oil & gas industry. The deterioration in drilling rig count, particularly in the United States, may affect quartz sand market. With upsurge in crude oil prices, production and drilling processes are likely to climb slowly across the globe, which can be counted as a positive indication for the quartz sand market.

Holds the largest quartz glass market share. It is expected to remain at top in the global demand for electronics. There is higher demand in the region due to rapid internet penetration of developed countries. Electronic products such as OLED TVs, smartphones and tablets have the maximum growth in the market in the consumer electronics segment. Due to disposable income of middle-class population, demand for electronic products will gear up, thereby the quartz market is gaining momentum. Higher demand for larger smartphones along with high functionality at modest rates in is projected to give momentum to semiconductor market, which in turn drive the quartz market. In , particularly China have highest economy in terms of GDP. In 2016, Chinese GDP annual growth rate was x.x% which will further boost by x.x% in 2019. The growth rate has been high up to now, but there is possibility it may deter with aging population and the economy is rebalancing from manufacturing to services, investment to consumption, and external to internal demand.

The global quartz glass products segmentation based on applications is wide which comprise photovoltaic industry, Lamp and Lighting, semiconductor, communications industry and many others. Quartz glass products contain quartz rods, quartz tubes, quartz ingots, quartz crucible, quartz boat, quartz cylinder, quartz components, etc. In 2016, lamp and lighting consumption occupied more than half of total amount.

Key segments of ‘Global Quartz Glass Market’

Based on application, the market has been segmented into,

Electronics & Electrical

Automotive

Construction

Others

Based on type, the market has been segmented into,

Synthetic Quartz Crystal

Synthetic Quartz Glass

Others

The key players of the market,

Heraeus

Tosoh

Momentive

QSIL

MARUWA

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Raesch

Saint-Gobain

Feilihua

JNC QUARTZ

Jiangsu Pacific Quartz

Lianyungang Guolun

Quick Gem Optoelectronic

Yuandong Quartz

Dongxin Quartz

Fudong Lighting

Kinglass

Ruipu Quartz

Based on region, the market has been segmented into,

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

