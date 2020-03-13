Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Market to 2026: Growing Steady at 19.21% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 5858.01Mn and Industry Opportunity with Players-ID Quantique, SeQureNet, Quintessence Labs, MagiQ Technologies, Toshiba, QuantumCTek, Qasky

Global Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) market size is estimated to grow to $5858.01 million by 2026 from $1712.41 million in 2019, growing at an estimated CAGR of 19.21% between 2019 and 2026. Ambitious plans for QKD networks exist in US (Battelle), Japan (NICT) and China (QuantumCTek).

Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) uses physics instead of mathematics to encode messages, which provides greater security.

Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Market Research Report studies the latest industry trends, market development aspects, market gains, and industry scenario during the forecast period. The report also presents the evaluation of the competitive landscape of the market. The leading strategies, collaborations, innovations, and market revenue of the major players has been elaborated in this report.

For the Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) market, the target clients are the government, financial companies, corporations, medium-sized business and universities. At the moment, sales of QKD systems appear to be restricted to certain high-end financial systems and classified government communications. In the previous year, Financial segment dominated the market with the share of 37.61%, followed by Government segment and Military & Defense segment, which accounted for the market of 30.90% and 27.16% respectively. Further development requires diversifying into new applications.

The Global Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

The Key Players operating in global Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Market include

• ID Quantique

• SeQureNet

• Quintessence Labs

• MagiQ Technologies

• Toshiba

• QuantumCTek

• Qasky

Major Market players are focused on strategic partnership, innovative product launches to maintain their positions in Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) market.

The Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Market Overview section of the report shows market trends and dynamics, including current and future market opportunities, distribution models, future roadmaps, value chains, market drivers and containment factors. This report analyzes competitive advantage to help you develop business strategies and achieve rapid business growth. This report compares this knowledge of the market side to current market conditions and discusses future trends that will bring market progress.

To achieve this, we use a number of criteria to investigate and segment the global strategic advisory market. Growth forecasts for each segment are included in the report. Finally, this study focuses on the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats that can affect the growth of the global strategic advisory market. The feasibility of a new project is also measured in the analysis report.

Market segment by Application, split into

Market segment by Application, split into

• Financial

• Government

• Military & Defense

• Others

Geographically, the report takes stock of the potential of Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) market in the regions of North America including the U.S. and Canada, Latin America including Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina, Europe including the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Nordic, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) including India, China, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia, and the Middle East and Africa including Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), South Africa, Israel, and Nigeria.

