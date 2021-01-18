Quantum Cascade Lasers Market Product Development Survey 2025



Global Quantum Cascade Lasers Market: Overview

Quantum cascade lasers (QCLs) have been around since mid-90s, used as semiconductor lasers as they are particularly good at emitting laser light from far-IR to mid-IR spectrum. Quantum cascade lasers find applications in sensing, research and development activities, biomedical, and security. This report on the global quantum cascade lasers market offers quantitative and qualitative analysis of all the factors that may impact the demand during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. The report has been compiled to serve as a reliable business document for targeted audiences such as QCL module designers and manufacturers, research organizations and consulting companies, start-up companies, raw material suppliers, and government and other regulatory bodies.

Based on packaging type, the global quantum cascade lasers market can be segmented into c-mount, TO3 package, and HHL and VHL package. On the basis of operation mode, the market can be categorized into continuous wave and pulsed. Fabry-Perot, tunable external cavities, and distributed feedback (DFB) are some of the fabrication technology of quantum cascade lasers, which are used by several end-use industries such as telecommunications, industrial, medical, and military and defense. Geographically, the report takes stock of the potential of quantum cascade lasers market in all the important regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World.

Global Quantum Cascade Lasers Market: Key Trends

Growing usage in gas sensing and chemical detection and growing demand from the medical industry for non-invasive diagnostic tools are two of the most prominent factors favoring the global quantum cascade lasers market. On the other hand, high cost of quantum cascade lasers, the lack of commercialization, and requirement of skilled labor who can develop QCL products are some of the factors hindering the growth rate of the market.

Among all the end-users of quantum cascade lasers, the industrial segment is currently most lucrative, wherein manufacturing companies use it to detect hazardous gases such as CO, CO2, and NH3, a trend that is most prominent in emerging economies such as India and China. Fabry-Perot QCL is the most preferred technology, gaining from the military and defense sector.

Global Quantum Cascade Lasers Market: Market Potential

Growing usage of QCL in free-space communication, its immense potential in military applications, and the presence of several gas sensing technique with QCL are some of the trends that are expected to open new opportunities for the vendors operating in the global quantum cascade laser market. Across the world, both developed as well as emerging economies are incrementing the defense budget, which is expected to add to the revenue coming from the military end-use segment in this market.

Global Quantum Cascade Lasers Market: Regional Outlook

In the present scenario of quantum cascade market, North America serves the maximum demand, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, which has been projected for the most prominent growth rate during the forecast period. This incrementing demand from Asia Pacific is a reflection of rapidly increasing industrial sector as well as increased budged for military and defense. In North America and Europe, the QCL market gains from gas sensing applications.

Global Quantum Cascade Lasers Market: Competitive Landscape

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Block Engineering, Inc., Thorlabs, Inc., mirSense, Wavelength Electronics, Inc., Alpes lasers SA, AdTech Optics, AKELA Laser Corporation, Pranalytica Inc., Technologies GmbH, and nanoplus Nanosystems are some of the leading companies currently operating in the global quantum cascade laser market. Product innovation is the primary strategy of these leading vendors to maintain their stronghold over the market, followed by the expansion of geographical reach to increment consumer base.

