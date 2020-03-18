Qualitative Strategic insights on Ride-Hailing Service Market | Grow Significantly By 2018-2025 Focusing Key Players like Uber Technologies Inc., Lyft, Inc., Daimler AG., Grab, ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Didi Chuxing Technology Co

Ride hailing is a service that allows users to book rides and pay for car services provided by transportation network companies (TNC) such as Ola, Uber, Didi Chuxing, and others through smartphones. Information of passengers is transferred to the driver by using various vehicle connectivity modes such as vehicle to vehicle, vehicle to infrastructure, and vehicle to network.

The global ride-hailing service market has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing increase in users of ride-hailing services and on-demand transportation services in developing regions. Moreover, this service is creating new job opportunities across the globe. For instance, Uber launched its services in 30 cities and created around 50,000 job opportunities for drivers, thereby fueling the growth of the market.

Some of the key players of Ride-Hailing Service Market:

Uber Technologies Inc., Lyft, Inc., Daimler AG., Grab, ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Didi Chuxing Technology Co., nuTonomy, Denso Corporation, TomTom NV, and Gett, Inc.

The global ride hailing service market is segmented based on service type, vehicle type, location, end user, and region. E-hailing, car rental, car sharing, and station-based mobility are studied under the service type segment. On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segregated into four-wheeler, three-wheeler, two-wheeler, and others. By location type, it is fragmented into urban and rural. Depending on end user, it is bifurcated into institutional and personal. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

