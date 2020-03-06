Qualitative Strategic insights on Identity analytics Market |Grow Significantly By 2025 Focusing Key Players Evidian, Gurucul, Hitachi Id Systems, Happiest Minds, LogRhythm

Identity analytics Market Overview:

Identity analytics provides a risk-based approach for managing system identities and access. It uses dynamic risk scores and advanced analytics to develop key indicators for automating account provisioning, de-provisioning, authentication, and privileged access management. Identity analytics utilize big data, machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to ingest and analyze huge amount of data and refine that data into actionable intelligence, enabling organizations to detect and react to quickly access. Identity Analytics provides enterprises with the ability to define and manage roles and automate critical identity-based controls. When the roles are defined, certified, and assigned, the identity analytics solution delivers scalable and viable identity governance and analytical solution during the user access lifecycle

Rise in adoption by enterprises to improve their identity and access management systems, growth in need of ensuring adaptive access certification by the enterprises, and increase in awareness about regulation and compliance management are some of the major factors that drive the global identity analytics market growth. In addition, surge in cases of data breaches and identity-related frauds are the factors expected to fuel the growth of the market.

Evidian, Gurucul, Hitachi Id Systems, Happiest Minds, LogRhythm, ID analytics (Symantec), Verint Systems, NetIQ (Microfocus), Microsoft, and Oracle.

Researchers conducting the research also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent amendments in the government regulation and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

The report profiles the key players in the industry along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Identity analytics market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Scope of the report:

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics

It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market

It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario

The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and subsegments enable readers make informed decisions.

