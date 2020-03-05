PVC Pipe Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025– Top Key players like Tigre SA, China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd., Formosa Plastics Group, Egeplast a.s., IPEX Inc., Sekisui Chemical Company Ltd, Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc., Royal Building Products, JM Eagle Company

PVC or polyvinyl chloride is world’s third-most widely manufactured synthetic plastic polymer. This versatile compound comes in two forms– rigid and flexible. While the rigid compound is used for making PVC pipe for building and construction, flexible PVC pipe is used in the pharmaceutical industry. It is durable, water resistant as well as light weight, and these features make it more impressive than any other compound. Thus, the PVC pipe market is gaining much traction and will grow further in the upcoming years.

The global PVC Pipe market is expected to expand at a CAGR of +7% over the forecast period 2019-2025.

The report, titled Global PVC Pipe Market defines and briefs readers about its products, applications, and specifications. The research lists key companies operating in the global market and also highlights the key changing trends adopted by the companies to maintain their dominance. By using SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force analysis tools, the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of key companies are all mentioned in the report. All leading players in this global market are profiled with details such as product types, business overview, sales, manufacturing base, competitors, applications, and specifications.

Top Key Vendors in Market:

Tigre SA, China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd., Formosa Plastics Group, Egeplast a.s., IPEX Inc., Sekisui Chemical Company Ltd, Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc., Royal Building Products, JM Eagle Company, Inc., North American Pipe Corporation, Finolex Industries Ltd, Pipelife International GmbH, Plastika AS, Polypipe Plc, and Tessenderlo Group.

Different global regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and India have been analyzed on the basis of the manufacturing base, productivity, and profit margin. This PVC Pipe market research report has been scrutinized on the basis of different practical oriented case studies from various industry experts and policymakers. It uses numerous graphical presentation techniques such as tables, charts, graphs, pictures and flowchart for easy and better understanding to the readers.

The global PVC Pipe market is analyzed in terms of its competitive landscape. For this, the report encapsulates data on each of the key players in the market according to their current company profile, gross margins, sale price, sales revenue, sales volume, product specifications along with pictures, and the latest contact information. The report’s conclusion leads into the overall scope of the global market with respect to feasibility of investments in various segments of the market, along with a descriptive passage that outlines the feasibility of new projects that might succeed in the global PVC Pipe market in the near future.

Table of Content:

Global PVC Pipe Market Research Report 2020-2025

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: PVC Pipe Market International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of PVC Pipe.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of PVC Pipe Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of PVC Pipe Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis

Chapter 9: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of PVC Pipe.

Chapter 10: Development Trend of PVC Pipe Market 2020-2025.

Chapter 11: Industry Chain Suppliers of PVC Pipe with Contact Information.

Chapter 12: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Market.

Chapter 13: Conclusion of the PVC Pipe Market Industry 2024 Market Research Report.

