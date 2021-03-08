PVC Cling Films Market is Seeing Explosive Growth By Future Industry Winners: Forecast, 2014-2026

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global PVC Cling Films Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.

The report analysis the leading players of the global PVC Cling Films market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global PVC Cling Films market.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for PVC Cling Films from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2025 by region country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the PVC Cling Films market

market segmentation describing the scope of the study. This is to outline the significance of PVC cling films as a product, and the impact of their market growth on the industry.

The Porter’s Analysis section ensures a thorough understanding of the level of competition in the PVC cling films market. Porter’s Analysis for the global PVC cling films market has been covered for bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat of substitutes and new entrants, and the intensity of competition. This is followed by market dynamics and an overview of the global PVC cling films market, which includes TMR analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities that are affecting the growth of the PVC cling films market.

On the basis of thickness, the PVC cling films market study includes up to 10 microns, 10 to 15 microns, 15 to 20 microns, and above 20 microns segments. Of these, PVC cling films of thickness 10 to 15 microns account for a major share of the global PVC cling films market.

The product types considered in the PVC cling films market study include machine and manual PVC cling films. Of these, the machines PVC cling films segment accounts for the major share of the global PVC cling films market as machine films provide higher output as compared to manual or handheld films.

On the basis of the sales channel, the PVC cling films market has been segmented into two main categories- direct sales and indirect sales. Of these, the indirect sales segment will grow at a healthy CAGR in the global PVC cling films market.

On the basis of end-use, the global PVC cling films market has been segmented into eight segments that are dairy products, fruits and vegetables, bakery & confectionary, meat, poultry, and seafood, cosmetics & healthcare products, consumer goods & household, food service outlets, and other industrial uses. The fruits & vegetables segment in the global PVC cling films market is expected to heavily dominate the market during the forecast period.

The next section of the report highlights the PVC cling films market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2027. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional PVC cling films market for 2018–2027. The next section of the report highlights the PVC cling films market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2028. The study investigates the regional year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the PVC cling films market. The key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional PVC cling films market for 2018–2028.

To ascertain the market size in terms of value and volume, revenue generated by the key manufacturers of PVC cling films and their respective production capacity is taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value across the PVC cling films market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we started by sizing up the current market, which formed the basis of how the PVC cling films market is expected to develop in the future. To understand the key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption of PVC cling films globally, in the final section of the report, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the total PVC cling films market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and exhaustive list of manufacturers in the PVC cling films market. Detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a segment in the PVC cling films market is also included. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors in the PVC cling films market.

The key manufacturers in the PVC cling films market profiled in this report include– Berry Global Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Klöckner Pentaplast Group, Reynolds Group Holding Limited., Sigma Stretch Film Corp., Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Harwal Group, POLIFILM GmbH, Anchor Packaging Inc., Integrated Packaging Group, Thong Guan Industries Berhad, CeDo Ltd., Fine Vantage Limited, Wrapex Limited, Tronoplast Technologies Inc., Multi Wrap (PTY) LTD, BENKAI Co., Ltd., Statpack Industries Ltd., Adex S.r.l., and ITS B.V.

Key Segments Covered in the PVC Cling Films Market

By Product Type Machine Films Manual or Handheld Films

By Thickness Up to 10 microns 10 to 15 microns 15-20 microns Above 20 microns

By Sales Channel Direct Sales Indirect Sales

By End Use Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Bakery & Confectionary Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Cosmetics & Healthcare Products Consumer Goods & Household Food Service Outlets Other Industrial Uses



Key Regions Covered in the PVC Cling Films Market

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe EU – 4 UK NORDIC Russia Poland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan ASEAN Countries Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Turkey South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA



The global PVC Cling Films market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that’s better than others.

We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global PVC Cling Films market. This helps us to comprehensively analysis the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, PVC Cling Films market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.

Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis.

PVC Cling Films Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution.

Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value market share, and production market share by type.

Market Size by Application: This section includes PVC Cling Films market consumption analysis by application.

Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global PVC Cling Films market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.

PVC Cling Films Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, PVC Cling Films market value chain, and sales channel analysis.

Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.