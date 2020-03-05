Pumps Market: Emerging Economies Expected to Influence Growth until 2026

In 2029, the Pumps market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Pumps market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Pumps market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Pumps market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size.

Global Pumps market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Pumps market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Pumps market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

competitive landscape of the global pumps market to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of leading market players operating in the global pumps market, along with information on their market performance, SWOT analysis, and key business strategies. Some of the top market players featured in the report include KSB AG, Flowserve Corporation, Sulzer AG, Ebara Corporation, Grundfos, The Weir Group Plc., WILO SE, Xylem Inc., Ruhrpumpen Group, and Kirloskar Brothers Ltd.

Research methodology

To calculate the market size, the report considers the weighted average price of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps based on their capacities across geographies on a regional basis. The forecast assesses the total revenue as well as volume of the global pumps market. The data is triangulated on the basis of different verticals, considering both supply side and demand side drivers and other dynamics of the different regional pumps markets, along with primary interviews of manufacturers and industry experts active across the global pumps market value chain. The report begins by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape during the forecast period. Given the ever-fluctuating nature of the global economy, the report presents forecasts not only in terms of CAGR, but also analyzes the global pumps market on the basis of key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand market predictability and to identify the right opportunities in the global pumps market.

The report also analyzes the global pumps market segments in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important to identify the many trends governing the global pumps market. Another key feature of this report is a comprehensive analysis of the global pumps market revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity, critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global pumps market. In order to understand key growth segments in terms of growth and performance of the global pumps market, Persistence Market Research has also developed a market attractiveness index to help providers identify real market opportunities in the global pumps market.

Research Methodology of Pumps Market Report

The global Pumps market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Pumps market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Pumps market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.