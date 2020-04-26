Pumps and Valves Services Market 2020:- Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2025

This report focuses on the global Pumps and Valves Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pumps and Valves Services development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Pumps and Valves Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Flowserve

GE

KSB

Weir

Alfa Laval

Eaton

Gates

Grundfos

LEWA

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Pump services

Valves services

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil and gas industry

Water and wastewater industry

Chemical and petrochemical industry

Power industry

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Pumps and Valves Services are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Pumps and Valves Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Pump services

1.4.3 Valves services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Pumps and Valves Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Oil and gas industry

1.5.3 Water and wastewater industry

1.5.4 Chemical and petrochemical industry

1.5.5 Power industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Pumps and Valves Services Market Size

2.2 Pumps and Valves Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Pumps and Valves Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Pumps and Valves Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Pumps and Valves Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Pumps and Valves Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Pumps and Valves Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Pumps and Valves Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Pumps and Valves Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Pumps and Valves Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Pumps and Valves Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Pumps and Valves Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Pumps and Valves Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Pumps and Valves Services Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Pumps and Valves Services Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Pumps and Valves Services Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Pumps and Valves Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Pumps and Valves Services Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Pumps and Valves Services Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Pumps and Valves Services Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Pumps and Valves Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Pumps and Valves Services Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Pumps and Valves Services Key Players in China

7.3 China Pumps and Valves Services Market Size by Type

7.4 China Pumps and Valves Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Pumps and Valves Services Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Pumps and Valves Services Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Pumps and Valves Services Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Pumps and Valves Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Pumps and Valves Services Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Pumps and Valves Services Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Pumps and Valves Services Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Pumps and Valves Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Pumps and Valves Services Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Pumps and Valves Services Key Players in India

10.3 India Pumps and Valves Services Market Size by Type

10.4 India Pumps and Valves Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Pumps and Valves Services Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Pumps and Valves Services Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Pumps and Valves Services Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Pumps and Valves Services Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Flowserve

12.1.1 Flowserve Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Pumps and Valves Services Introduction

12.1.4 Flowserve Revenue in Pumps and Valves Services Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Flowserve Recent Development

12.2 GE

12.2.1 GE Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Pumps and Valves Services Introduction

12.2.4 GE Revenue in Pumps and Valves Services Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 GE Recent Development

12.3 KSB

12.3.1 KSB Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Pumps and Valves Services Introduction

12.3.4 KSB Revenue in Pumps and Valves Services Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 KSB Recent Development

12.4 Weir

12.4.1 Weir Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Pumps and Valves Services Introduction

12.4.4 Weir Revenue in Pumps and Valves Services Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Weir Recent Development

12.5 Alfa Laval

12.5.1 Alfa Laval Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Pumps and Valves Services Introduction

12.5.4 Alfa Laval Revenue in Pumps and Valves Services Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Alfa Laval Recent Development

12.6 Eaton

12.6.1 Eaton Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Pumps and Valves Services Introduction

12.6.4 Eaton Revenue in Pumps and Valves Services Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Eaton Recent Development

12.7 Gates

12.7.1 Gates Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Pumps and Valves Services Introduction

12.7.4 Gates Revenue in Pumps and Valves Services Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Gates Recent Development

12.8 Grundfos

12.8.1 Grundfos Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Pumps and Valves Services Introduction

12.8.4 Grundfos Revenue in Pumps and Valves Services Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Grundfos Recent Development

12.9 LEWA

12.9.1 LEWA Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Pumps and Valves Services Introduction

12.9.4 LEWA Revenue in Pumps and Valves Services Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 LEWA Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

