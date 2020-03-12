Pumpkin Seed Oil Market Rising demand by Key Players – Life-flo , Bio Planete, Frank’s Naturprodukte, Piping Rock, Leven Rose

‘Pumpkin Seed Oil market’ research report provides the up-to-the-minute industry qualitative research data and industry upcoming trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and productivity. The Pumpkin Seed Oil industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, breakdown, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Companies Life-flo , Bio Planete, Frank’s Naturprodukte, Piping Rock, Leven Rose, Mountain Rose Herbs, HealthAid, Now Foods, Holland & Barrett, Spring Valley, Sanmark.

Global Pumpkin Seed Oil Market is valued approximately USD 676.58 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Pumpkin fruit refers to the squash of a plant which in general are commercially cultivated. Pumpkin are used to make pie that is given as thanksgiving meal. Pumpkin seed contains various nutrients and minerals in abundance, it provides various health benefits. This are also recommended by WHO as a good source of zinc along with magnesium, protein and copper. Pumpkin seed has been proven as a great remedy for heart. This seed oil are also used in beauty products. Increasing health consciousness is one of the major factors responsible for high CAGR of the market. Increased uses of high-quality oils & foods product offers growth opportunities. Also, increasing demand for bio-oil manufactured using natural substances is contributing towards growth of global Pumpkin Seed Oil market. Further, Pumpkin Seed Oils offers several benefits such as immunity growth, provides anti-diabetic treatment, and help increase liver health that regulates their demand across various regions. However, over-consumption of pumpkin seed oils leads high blood pressure and backache that is anticipated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Pumpkin Seed Oil market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising demand of pumpkin seed oils among its end-users in the region. Europe contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Pumpkin Seed Oil market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to presence of large number of producers and consumers across the region.

Market Segmentation:

By Type (Food Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade), Application (Food, Medical, Industry)

Geographical Analysis: Regional of the market, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Chapters to display the Global Pumpkin Seed Oil Market:

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Pumpkin Seed Oil, Applications of , Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, Export & Import, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, EU, Japan, China, India & Southeast Asia, Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to explore the Market Analysis by Application Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global Pumpkin Seed Oil by region, type and application;

Chapter 12, to describe Pumpkin Seed Oil Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Pumpkin Seed Oil sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

