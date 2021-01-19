Pulse Flours Market Insights, New Project Investment, Potential Growth Scope and Forecast 2026

Global Pulse Flours Market is valued approximately USD 13.79 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.30% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Pulses are leguminous crops found in almost all crop growing regions, globally. Pulse flour is obtained from dried, milled pulses which are then further refined to be used in various applications. Pulse flour has versatile applications in various cuisines and also as an alternative to traditional wheat or rice flour. Pulse flour is largely used in bakeries and snack industry to improve dough condition and also to increase protein content as pulses are a great source of protein. Beans, broad beans, yellow peas, and lupins are widely used variety in the pulse flour market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Scoular Company

ADM

Great Western Grain

EHL Limited

Sunopta

Best Cooking Pulses

Anchor Ingredients

Batory Foods

Blue Ribbon

Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse

Increasing demand for gluten-free flour is one of the major factors responsible for high CAGR of the market. Increasing preference for vegan and vegetarian diets is the factors that offers growth opportunities. Additionally, rising demand for the healthier option over traditional flour available is contributing towards growth of global Pulse Flours market. Further, Pulse flour has high nutritional content, which is resulting in the increased usage of pulse flour by health conscious people that regulates their demand across various regions. However, presence of natural protein ingredients and rising demand for oil-based flour that is anticipated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

