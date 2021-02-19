Pulse Flour Market Size, Demand, Region, Cost Structures, Top Vendors and Forecasts to 2026 | Blue Ribbon, The Scoular Company, Anchor Ingredients, etc.

The Pulse Flour market is expanding with a growing trend for nutritious, protein-rich and gluten-free foods. There is an increasing consumer preference for vegetarian diets and cleaner product labels. Since these products are rich in protein, potassium, iron and fibre; they find extensive application in health foods. Chickpea is the most popular pulse flour category because of a varied range of application. The rising demand for organic food products and plant-based protein sources is also propelling the market growth.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Pulse Flour market was valued at USD 11.51 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 28.9 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 12%.

Key Players included in this Report are:

Ingredion Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Blue Ribbon, The Scoular Company, Anchor Ingredients, Great Western Grain, Best Cooking Pulses, Bean Growers Australia, Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse, EHL Limited, others

Market Trends:

Rising awareness of the latest technologies

Increasing number of product launches

Drivers:

Increasing demand for Pulse Flour in emerging industries

Rapid Urbanization Worldwide

Opportunities:

Growing demand for Pulse Flour in newer industries

Increasing Dependency on Pulse Flour for diverse applications

The Pulse Flour Market has been segmented for better coverage of the industry based on:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Peas

Chickpea

Bean

Lentil

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Bakery and Snacks

Extruded Food

Meat Products

Beverages

Dairy Products

Regions mapped in the study: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Countries included: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia, and New Zealand.

Highlights of the Report:

Pulse Flour Market Summary

Market Summary Financial Standing of the Leading Companies in the Market

Pulse Flour Market Competitive Assessment

Competitive Assessment Pulse Flour Market Analysis by Product

Analysis by Product Pulse Flour Market Analysis by Application

Analysis by Application Value Chain, Downstream Buyers, Raw Material Sourcing Strategy

Vendor Landscape, Strategic Initiative

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Market Forecast

Latest trends, product portfolio, consumer base, regional segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Pulse Flour Market have also been included in the study.

You can also get a customized report for specific regional markets or countries as per your research requirements.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3: Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Primary Sources

3.2.2 Secondary Sources

3.2.3 Assumptions

Chapter 4: Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users

Chapter 5: Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

Continued…



Key queries addressed:

Who are the leading players in the sector, and what are the prevalent expansion strategies adopted by them to get ahead in the Pulse Flour market ?

? What are the outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis conducted on the Pulse Flour market ?

? What are the growth prospects and threats encountered by players in the Pulse Flour market ?

? What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key companies operating in the Pulse Flour industry?

Data Collection & Research Methodology:

The primary sources of data collection employed for the research include surveys and interviews of industry experts from the Pulse Flour Market, comprising of management organizations, processing organizations, and analytics service providers across the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to collect and validate both qualitative and quantitative information, and to decipher the growth prospects existing in the industry. The analysts perform primary research by way of postal surveys, telephonic interviews, and online surveys, to obtain and authenticate both quantitative and qualitative information for the research study.

In case of secondary sources of data collection, the analysts rely on annual reports of leading companies, press releases, websites, investor presentation, conference calls, webinars, journals, regulatory policies, official documents, and other authoritative bodies to derive relevant information about the current scenario of the global market and the players engaged in the industry to give the readers a holistic view of the industry and accurate market forecast.

