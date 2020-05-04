Pulse Based Product Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2020 : Archer Daniels Midland Company, AGT Food and Ingredients, Ingredion Incorporated., Buhler AG, others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Pulse Based Product Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Archer Daniels Midland Company, AGT Food and Ingredients, Ingredion Incorporated., Buhler AG, Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse, GPA Capital Food Pvt Ltd, USA Pulses, Puris, Vestkorn, Batory Foods, The Scoular Company, Groupe Emsland, Roquette Frères, Popular Pulse Products Pvt. Ltd., Esteem Bio Organic Food Processing Limited, Beacon Foods Limited, Cargill, Incorporated., Parmanand & Sons Food Products Private Limited, CKP Products Limited., Avena Foods, Limited, among others.

Pulse Based Product Market Trends | Industry Segment by Product (Chick Peas, Kaspa Peas, Lentils, Pigeon Peas, Fava Beans, Black Gram, Mung Beans, Other), Type (Pulse Flours, Pulse Starches, Pulse Protein, Pulse Fiber & Grits), End- User (Home Use, Snack Food Industry, Flour Industry, Others), Application (Bakery, Beverages, Extruded Snacks, Pet Foods, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Pulses are the dried edible seeds in the legume family of certain seeds. Lentils, pigeon peas, black gram, chick peas, kaspa peas and other are some of the common types of the pulses. Pulses are usually available in different shapes, sizes & colors and they usually grow in pods. They are very healthy and nutritious. These pulses are very beneficial as pulse crop has the ability to reduce greenhouse gases, improve soil health and also requires less water as compared to the other crops.

Market Drivers:

Rising awareness about the health benefits of pulses will drive the market growth

Increasing usage of pulses in processing of ready- to- eat products will also accelerate the market growth

Rising urbanization and changing lifestyle also enhances this market growth

Growing demand for high- protein content products contributes as a factor for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Strict international quality standards and regulation will restrain the market growth

Unpleasant flavours of the pulses will also hamper the market growth

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Pulse Based Product Industry Regional Market Analysis

– Pulse Based Product Industry Production by Regions

– Global Pulse Based Product Industry Production by Regions

– Global Pulse Based Product Industry Revenue by Regions

– Pulse Based Product Industry Consumption by Regions

Pulse Based Product Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

– Global Pulse Based Product Industry Production by Type

– Global Pulse Based Product Industry Revenue by Type

– Pulse Based Product Industry Price by Type

Pulse Based Product Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

– Global Pulse Based Product Industry Consumption by Application

– Global Pulse Based Product Industry Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Pulse Based Product Industry Major Manufacturers Analysis

– Pulse Based Product Industry Production Sites and Area Served

– Product Introduction, Application and Specification

– Pulse Based Product Industry Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

– Main Business and Markets Served

