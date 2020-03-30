Pulmonary Lobectomy Market 2020 Industry Size, Analysis, End Users, Top Leading Companies, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

Lobectomy of the lung is a surgical operation where a lobe of the lung is removed. It is done to remove a portion of the diseased lung, such as early-stage lung cancer. Pulmonary Lobectomy is the surgical ablation of cancer tissue from the lung.

Rising air pollution levels coupled with an increasing number of cigarette smokers are amongst key factors attributing to the increasing prevalence of lung cancer which in turn is expected to give rise to pulmonary lobectomy market growth globally. In addition, technological advancements in lung cancer treatment expected to give rise to the pulmonary lobectomy market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of pulmonary lobectomy is the major challenge that may hinder the growth of the global market.

The Key Players Profiled in the market: Accuray Incorporated, GE Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Siemens AG, AngioDynamics, Ethicon US LLC, Intuitive Surgical, KARL STORZ GmbH.

Moreover, increased investments in the region by leading players in the global sector are likely to drive the Pulmonary Lobectomy market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

The global Pulmonary Lobectomy market is primarily segmented-

On the basis of product, the market is split into:

Surgical Instruments

Hand Instruments

Monitoring and Visualizing Systems

Endosurgical Equipment

Other Products.

On the basis of type, the market is split into:

Thoracotomy

Sleeve Resection

Segmentectomy

Pneumonectomy

Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Others.

