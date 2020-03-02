Pulmonary Function Testing Systems Market Share, Growth, Trends, Segmentation and Forecast by 2025

Pulmonary function tests (PFTs) are non invasive tests that show how well the lungs are working. Pulmonary function tests system consists of a series of tests to determine and measure the effectiveness of pulmonary inhalation and exhalation functions. It can diagnose certain types of lung diseases such as asthma, bronchitis and emphysema, as well as determine the cause of shortness of breath. In recent years, issues related to respiration are increased to a substantial level partly due to factors such as climate change, rising air pollution and increased consumption of cigarette. PFT systems are used for measuring lung volume, capacity, and rate of flow and gas exchange.

Global Pulmonary Function Testing Systems Market is valued at USD 344.7 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 466.0 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 4.40% over the forecast period.

Global pulmonary function testing systems market report is segmented on the basis of type, test type, component, application, end-user and region & country level. Based on type, global pulmonary function testing systems market is classified into complete PFT systems and portable PFT systems. Based on test type, market is classified into spirometry, lung volume, gas exchange testing, maximal voluntary ventilation, oxygen titration test, and high altitude simulation testing. Based on component, global pulmonary function testing systems market is classified into software, hardware and service. Based on application, market is classified into chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, chronic shortness of breath, and restrictive lung disease. Based on end-user, global pulmonary function testing systems market is classified into hospital/clinical laboratories and diagnostics laboratories.

The regions covered in this pulmonary function testing systems market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of pulmonary function testing systems is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players-

Global pulmonary function testing systems market report covers prominent players like CareFusion(BD), Schiller, CHEST, COSMED, nSpire Health, NDD, MGC Diagnostics, Minato, Ganshorn, AESRI, Morgan Scientific, and among others.

Market Dynamics–

Increasing incidences of lung cancer, as well as other chronic lung-related diseases, is the main factor driving the growth of global pulmonary function testing systems market. According to American Cancer Society, in United States around 228,150 new cases of lung cancer occurs in 2019. Additionally, around 142,670 deaths occur from lung cancer (76,650 in men and 66,020 in women). In addition, the growing demand for minimally invasive tests to design an appropriate method of treating lung disease is also supplement the market growth. Furthermore, excessive consumption of tobacco in the form of cigarettes has also accelerate the prevalence of lung cancer. This has become the main driver of demand in the global market for pulmonary function testing systems. Moreover, the growth of the geriatric population has also played a key role in the rapid growth of the global market. However, reimbursement problems and a shortage of qualified professionals may restrain the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation:–

By Type:

Complete PFT Systems

Portable PFT Systems

By Test Type:

Spirometry

Lung Volume

Gas Exchange Testing

Maximal Voluntary Ventilation

Oxygen Titration Test

High Altitude Simulation Testing

By Component:

Software

Hardware

Service

By Application:

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Asthma

Chronic Shortness of Breath

Restrictive Lung Disease

By End-User:

Hospital/Clinical Laboratories

Diagnostics Laboratories

