Public Relations (PR) Industry By Medium (Events, Social Media, Influencer Marketing, Websites) Analysis and 2023 Forecast Report

The public relations (PR) market consists of sales of public relations and related services. Public relations services’ companies manage, design and implement communication between an organization and its customers. Activities of PR firms aims to promote the image of their clients and encourages favorable relations between the client and its stakeholders, such as consumers, government, general public, employees and investors.
Rising need to gain competitive advantage is driving the public relations industry. Public relations can unite all functions with a single vision as per the mission of the organization. A well-made, integrated PR plan can connect customers and clients with the organization and creates competitive advantage for organizations. It helps to attract attention and raise the visibility for the product/service. In 2016, in a PR Campaign, beverages brand Tropicana set out to show that even a small 150ml glass of Tropicana orange juice provides 60 percent of the daily Vitamin C.
Public Relations Market Segmentation
By Medium:
1. Events
2. Social Media
3. Influencer Marketing
4. Company Websites
5. TV
6. Print
7. Others
By End-User:
1. Consumer Goods and Retail
2. BFSI
3. Government and Public Sector
4. Telecom
5. IT
6. HealthCare
7. Media
8. Entertainment
By Type:
1. Private PR firms
2. Public PR firms
Public relations (PR) companies are increasingly investing in programmatic PR in the digital medium. Programmatic PR refers to the automation of advertising. Increasing volume of global digital communications led to handing over the manual tasks to artificial intelligence. Programmatic PR increases transparency and control and is more efficient as it has better targeting capabilities for audiences.
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
Chapter 2. Public Relations Market Characteristics
Chapter 3. Public Relations Market Size And Growth
Chapter 4. Public Relations Market Segmentation
Chapter 5. Public Relations Market Regional And Country Analysis
……
Chapter 26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Public Relations Market
Chapter 27. Public Relations Market Trends And Strategies
Chapter 28. Public Relations Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
Chapter 29. Appendix
Some of the major key players involved in the Public Relations market are
IPG
Publicis
Omnicom
WPP
Prezly
