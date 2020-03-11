Public Key Infrastructure Market To Show Strong Growth & Demand | Gemalto , Nexus Group, Verisign, Entrust Datacard, DigiCert, Futurex

‘Public Key Infrastructure’ Market Research Report describes Industry Overview, emphases on Market Position, Demand, Size, Statistics, Market Dynamics and Trends. These reports provide a comprehensive market & business feasibility analysis; including Global ‘Public Key Infrastructure’ market scope and forecast, Regional market size, production data, and export & import, Key manufacturers (manufacturing sites, capacity, and production, product specifications, etc.), Key Application & Type, worldwide Market Opportunities, Strategies & Forecast to 2025.

Global Public Key Infrastructure market report inclusions:

Key players:

Gemalto , Nexus Group, Verisign, Entrust Datacard, DigiCert, Futurex, Comodo, GlobalSign, WISeKey, SSL.Com

Market Segmentation:

By Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), Deployment Type (On Premises, Cloud), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Government & Defense, Telecom & IT, Healthcare & Life Science, Retail & eCommerce, Manufacturing & Automotive, Education, Others)

Global Public Key Infrastructure Market is valued approximately USD 1.5 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.1% over the forecast period 2019-2026. A public key infrastructure (PKI) are policies, roles, and procedures essential to manage, distribute, digital certificates and public-key encryption with an aim to secure the transfer of electronic information. The increasing demand for electronic communication generated from the growing range of network activities including e-commerce, internet banking and confidential email are the prime drivers of the market. PKIs work in alignment with organizational goals to enhance operational efficiency and scalability. The expansion of the public key infrastructure market is driven by the technology include cost avoidance, reliability, and authentication. The complex algorithm of PKIs leverages the market, as it slow down the encryption time for massive amounts of data. The commercialization of 5G networks and developments in the IoT technology create lucrative growth prospects for the Public Key Infrastructure market over the forecasted period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Public Key Infrastructure market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world due to early adoption of PKI solution and the presence of several key players that provide PKI are expected to drive market growth in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such arising disposable income, rising demand for electronic communication as well as dependency on digitalization, create lucrative growth prospects for the Public Key Infrastructure market across North American region.

Geographical Analysis: Regional and country level analysis,

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

