PTFE Fabric Market: Comprehensive study explores Huge Growth in Future | Taconic, Fiberflon, Saint-Gobain Performance Plasticsm W. l. Gore & Associates

Global PTFE Fabric Market to reach USD 1028.8 million by 2025.

Global PTFE Fabric Market valued approximately USD 630 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.60% over the forecast period 2017-2025. High demand for PTFE fabrics in the automotive industry, their growing consumption in the construction industry, and increasing consumption of composite fabrics for industrial applications are the key factors driving the growth of the PTFE fabric market across the globe. The nonwoven fabric segment is expected to be the largest type segment of the PTFE fabric market during the forecast period. PTFE-based nonwoven fabrics are extensively used in composites manufacturing. They are also used as a component in the apparel, healthcare, and industrial applications, thus keeping the demand for this segment high. By end-use industry, the food segment is expected to lead the PTFE fabric market from 2017 to 2025. This segment is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Anti-friction and non-flammability are the key advantages of PTFE fabric, and with PTFE being an FDA-approved, there is a growing demand for this fabric in the food segment.

The Asia Pacific region is the largest and the fastest-growing market for PTFE fabric across the globe. The Asia Pacific PTFE fabric market is majorly driven by the growing demand from end-use industries, such as food, construction, and filtration. The growth of these end-use industries is largely driven by the region’s growing population, increasing per capita income, and changing lifestyle. Rising demand across the globe has led to capacity expansions by the manufacturers of PTFE fabric.

In the PTFE Fabric Market, Key Players:

Taconic, Fiberflon, Saint-Gobain Performance Plasticsm W. l. Gore & Associates, Inc., Chukoh Chemical Industries, Daikin Industries, Sefar, Fothergill Group , W.F. Lake Corp, Birdair

The Global PTFE Fabric Market is segmented into various sub-groups to understand the market scenario in detail, the Market Segmentation are as follows:

By Type (PTFE Coated Fabric, Nonwoven Fabric, PTFE Fiber Made Fabric), by End-Use Industry (Food, Construction, Filtration, Others)

Americas

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

