Psoriasis Treatment Market Key Insights, Future Scope and Key Companies AbbVie, Amgen, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Eli Lilly & Company

According to a new report, the global psoriasis treatment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 27 billion in the year 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% in the period 2020 to 2025. Growth of the market is driven by factors such as rising incidences of the autoimmune diseases, changing lifestyle, ageing population, increasing availability of biologics and biosimilars and growing awareness about the disease.
Psoriasis is a complex, chronic, inflammatory skin disorder that is characterized by itchy skin lesions. It involves hyperproliferation of the keratinocytes which leads to substantial increase in in the epidermal cell turnover rate.
• AbbVie Inc.
• Amgen Inc.
• Johnson & Johnson
• Novartis AG
• Eli Lilly & Company, Inc.
• ..…..
These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments, and financial analysis.
In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global Psoriasis Treatment market.
No. of Pages – 80
Target Audience
• Psoriasis Drug Manufacturers
• Chemical Suppliers
• End Users
• Research Professionals
• Healthcare Consultancies
• Regulatory Bodies
Key questions answered in the report
• Historical market size of migraine therapeutics from 2016 to 2018 in US$ Billions.
• Projected market growth in the forecasted period 2019 to 2025 with estimated revenue for each year in US$ Billions.
• Revenue forecasts of major psoriasis therapeutics in the period 2016 to 2025 in US$ Billions.
• Market drivers, restraints and industry trends that have an impact on revenue.
• Profiling of major companies with detailed analysis of major psoriasis therapeutics approved for marketing as well as in the pipeline.
