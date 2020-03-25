Psoriasis Drugs Industry By Disease Indication, Plaque, Nail, Guttate, Pustular, Erythrodermic Psoriasis and Market Research By 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Psoriasis Drugs Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The psoriasis drugs market consists of sales of psoriasis drugs. Psoriasis is a persistent skin disorder which causes distress and pain through patches of abnormal skin. Psoriasis can be caused due to injuries to skin, medications, genetics, infection, diet, weather, etc. The drugs vary depending on the severity of the infection and provide relief from infections. Examples of drugs in the psoriasis market include Clobetasol (Temovate), triamcinolone (Aristocort), fluocinolone (Synalar), and betamethasone (Diprolene).

The rise in the prevalence of psoriasis patients is driving the Psoriasis drugs industry. Psoriasis is caused due to immune system, genetics and environment. The rise in psoriasis patients in the past few years can be mainly attributed to climate change, stress and unhealthy lifestyle. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), psoriasis had affected at least 100 million individuals worldwide in 2016.

Psoriasis Drugs Market Segmentation

By Drug Class:

1. Interleukin Inhibitors

2. Corticosteroids

3. Anti-Inflammatory

4. Tumor Necrosis Factor Inhibitor

By Distribution Channel:

1. Hospitals

2. Retail Pharmacies

3. E-commerce

By Drug Types:

1. Small Molecules

2. Biologics

By Route Of Administration:

1. Oral

2. Tropical

3. Injectable

By Disease Indication:

1. Plaque Psoriasis

2. Nail Psoriasis

3. Guttate Psoriasis

4. Pustular Psoriasis

5. Erythrodermic Psoriasis

The Psoriasis Drugs market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The psoriasis drugs market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

Chapters from Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Psoriasis Drugs Market Characteristics

Chapter 3. Psoriasis Drugs Market Size And Growth

Chapter 4. Psoriasis Drugs Market Segmentation

Chapter 5. Psoriasis Drugs Market Regional And Country Analysis

……

Chapter 26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Psoriasis Drugs Market

Chapter 27. Psoriasis Drugs Market Trends And Strategies

Chapter 28. Product Pipeline Analysis

Chapter 29. Psoriasis Drugs Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

Chapter 30. Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Psoriasis Drugs market are

AbbVie Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis

Eli Lilly and Company

Celgene Corporation.

