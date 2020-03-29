Proximity Mobile Payment Market Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand 2019-2026

Proximity Mobile Payment Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

Market: Dynamics

The report analyzes the major drivers affecting the performance of the global proximity mobile payment market. The effect of major factors driving the demand for proximity mobile payment solutions is discussed in detail in the report, which also provides a clear picture of the most important restraints affecting the market. The mechanism through which these influential factors affect the global proximity mobile payment market is discussed in detail in the report. Economic and regulatory factors affecting the dynamics between the proximity mobile payment market’s drivers and restraints are also elaborated in the report.

Key drivers for the global proximity mobile payment market include the rising adoption of smartphones among various user demographics, rising preference among customers for mobile payment technology, and the increasing ease of making widespread installation of the technological infrastructure required for advanced systems such as proximity mobile payment.

Global Proximity Mobile Payment Market: Segmentation

By mode of payment, the global proximity mobile payment market is bifurcated into near field communication and barcode. Of these, near field communication, valued at US$43.6 bn in 2017, is likely to remain the dominant contributor to the global proximity mobile payment market in the coming years. Near field communication accounted for 75.3% of the global proximity mobile payment market in 2017 and is likely to become even more important to the market by 2022, when it is expected to account for 87.7% of the global market. The near field communication segment is likely to reach a value of US$360.9 bn by 2022 at a whopping 52.6% CAGR between 2017 and 2022.

Geographically, North America is expected to remain the dominant contributor to the global proximity mobile payment market in the coming years. The North America proximity mobile payment market was valued at US$13 bn in 2017 and is expected to rise to more than US$98 bn by 2022 at a robust 49.8% CAGR therein.

Global Proximity Mobile Payment Market: Competitive Dynamics

Leading players in the global proximity mobile payment market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Visa Inc., Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Square Inc., ACI Worldwide Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., Starbucks Corporation, Mastercard Incorporated, and CVS Health Group.

