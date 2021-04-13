PROTEIN BINDING ASSAYS MARKET 2020 INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, DEMAND ANALYSIS, REGIONAL OUTLOOK, KEY COMPANIES AND FORECAST BY 2025

The Global Protein Binding Assays Market growth of the market is largely driven by factors such as the growing number of drug discovery activities, increasing pressure to reduce drug discovery and development costs.

Factors, such as Issues concerning existing technologies and the development of in silico-based prediction models are expected to hinder the market growth in the forecast period.

The growing CRO industry is also expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in this market.

On the basis of technology, the protein binding assay market is segmented into equilibrium dialysis, ultrafiltration, ultracentrifugation, and other technologies. The equilibrium dialysis segment is expected to account for the largest share of the protein binding assay market. The large share and high growth rate of this segment can be attributed to the advantages associated with the use of equilibrium dialysis, which include physical simplicity, low costs, and high accuracy

By end user, the protein binding assay market is divided into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, CROs, and other end users.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the protein binding assay market in 2018, followed by Europe. The well-established pharmaceutical industry, presence of leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and high R&D investments in North America are the key drivers for this regional market.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), GE Healthcare (US), Danaher (US), and Merck (Germany).

Global Protein Binding Assays Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

