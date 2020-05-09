Protein Beverages Market Forecast 2020-2026, Latest Trends and Top Players: Abbott; CSC BRANDS, L.P.; Kellogg NA Co; PepsiCo Inc.; The Coca-Cola Company; others

Protein Beverages Market: Inclusive Insight

The Protein Beverages Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Protein Beverages market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Abbott; CSC BRANDS, L.P.; Kellogg NA Co; PepsiCo Inc.; The Coca-Cola Company; Hebei Yangyuan ZhiHui Beverage Co Ltd; Hebei Chengde Lulu Co., Ltd.; Premier Nutrition Corporation; CytoSport, Inc.; Arla Foods amba; Nestlé; SlimFast; Orgain, Inc.; FOUNDATION FITNESS; Koia Inc.; OPTIMUM NUTRITION, INC; Powerful Foods, LLC among others.

Fill Out Details to Receive Sample Report Copy Here: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-protein-beverages-market&SB

What ideas and concepts are covered in the report?

– The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region is mentioned in the report.

– The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.

– Data regarding the Protein Beverages Industry market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and the product types is inculcated in the report.

Region-based analysis of the Protein Beverages Industry market:

– The Protein Beverages Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

Unique structure of the report

Global Protein Beverages Market By Type (Whey, Casein, Rice, Egg, Milk, Pea, Soy, Hemp, Others), Source (Animal-Based, Plant-Based), Packaging (Cans, Bottles, Cartons), Sales Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce, Others), Application (Sports Nutrition, Functional Nutrition), End-User (Adults, Kids), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Increasing focus of individuals on enhancing the levels of health amid growing awareness of protein drinks; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing consumption for ready-to-drink beverage products is expected to propel the growth of the market

Increasing demands for plant-based protein and its beverages is expected to boost the growth of the market

Various introduction and product launches globally acts as a market driver

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding the negative effects that continued consumption of protein has on the body such as weight gain, high levels of cholesterol & blood and various other chronic disorders restricts the market growth

Lack of sustainability of these drink category leads to significant complications for the patients such as nutritional deficiency, risks for heart diseases and kidney disorders also hampers the growth of this market

Increasing Disposable Income

Rising disposable income of the population is believed to positively impact the growth of the smart furniture over the forecast period. Further, changing lifestyle of the people such as increasing preference for smart furniture is anticipated to intensify the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

However, high cost of Protein Beverages products is one of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Glanbia plc’s performance nutrition business division segments, Optimum Nutrition and ISOPURE announced the launch of several products during the NACS Show 2018 held in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States from October7-10, 2018. Optimum Nutrition announced the availability of anytime energy beverage branded as “Essential Amin.O. Energy+Electrolytes”, while ISOPURE announced the upgraded version of their “Zero Carb” protein drink

In July 2018, Upbeat Drinks announced the availability of fruit spring waters integrated with a combination of protein and vitamins nutrients. The drinks are available in two flavour variants of summer lemon and blueberry & raspberry in 500ml quantity. The packaging has been designed to be significantly impactful on the minds of consumers as the combination of real fruit with whey proteins create a highly nutritional drink that does not contain any additional sugar

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Protein Beverages Industry Regional Market Analysis

– Protein Beverages Industry Production by Regions

– Global Protein Beverages Industry Production by Regions

– Global Protein Beverages Industry Revenue by Regions

– Protein Beverages Industry Consumption by Regions

Protein Beverages Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

– Global Protein Beverages Industry Production by Type

– Global Protein Beverages Industry Revenue by Type

– Protein Beverages Industry Price by Type

Protein Beverages Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

– Global Protein Beverages Industry Consumption by Application

– Global Protein Beverages Industry Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Protein Beverages Industry Major Manufacturers Analysis

– Protein Beverages Industry Production Sites and Area Served

– Product Introduction, Application and Specification

– Protein Beverages Industry Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

– Main Business and Markets Served

Read More: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-protein-beverages-market&SB

At the Last, Protein Beverages industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

About Us:

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]