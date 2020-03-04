Protein Bar Market Latest Trends, Growth Factors, Key Players and Forecasts 2025

Protein Bar Market delivers a succinct analysis on industry size, regional growth and revenue forecasts for the upcoming years. The report further sheds light on significant challenges and latest growth strategies adopted by manufacturers who are a part of the competitive spectrum of this business domain.

The Detailed Market intelligence report on the Protein Bar Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Protein Bar Market place for the forecast 2019– 2025.

Scope of The Report:

Firms specializing in low protein bars might do well to aim North America as users in this area appear to have a solid desire for protein bar. This will significantly boost the protein bar market growth.

Protein bars are handy on-the-go snacks that offer protein together with different nutrients. Proteins, in the human body, perform many functions comprising tissue and cell repair, maintaining fluid balance, the making of enzymes and hormones, and offering energy. The protein bars’ isolated proteins are sourced from meat, soy, and nuts, amongst others. Protein bars are eaten as snacks, meal replacers, or for workout support relying on the requirement. They are accessible in several flavors such as peanut butter, chocolate, fudge brownie, caramel almond, and lemon meringue.

The snack bars category is predicted to be the biggest, clocking a considerable CAGR by the end of 2025. User preference for on-the-go healthy snacks is powering the development of the segment. In addition to this, protein snack bars are accessible in different flavors such as strawberry, chocolate, peanut butter, and cookies and cream, which is powering the development of the segment.

Key Players in the Protein Bar Market Report

The major players included in the global protein bar market forecast are General Mills Inc., Clif Bar & Company, Mars, Incorporated, Kellogg Company, Naturells India Pvt. Ltd., Natural Balance Foods Ltd., The Nature’s Bounty Co., Atkins Nutritionals, Inc., Quest Nutrition, LLC., and Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Key Market Segments:

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Online Stores

Other

