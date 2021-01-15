Protective Helmet Industry Revenue, Key Players, Supply-Demand, Investment Feasibility and Forecast to 2026| MSA, Honeywell, DELTAPLUS

“

Protective Helmet Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Protective Helmet market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Protective Helmet Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Protective Helmet market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Protective Helmet Market Report Covers the market status, volume, share, and growth factors and also includes the major development factors, key trends, opportunities, and major company profiles MSA, Honeywell, DELTAPLUS, 3M, JSP, Drager, UVEX, Scott(Tyco), Centurion, Swiss ONE, LIDA Plastic, Huiyuan, Ximing, Kaiyuan Fiber, Haitang Helmet .

Summary

A Protective Helmet is a form of protective gear worn to protect the head from injuries. All Protective Helmet attempt to protect the user’s head by absorbing mechanical energy and protecting against penetration.

In the last several years, the development of global Protective Helmet production market is relative stable with average growth rate of 3.47%.

Europe is the largest market with about 26% and 30% in production market and consumption market respectively. And USA followed with 26% and 27% in production market and consumption market respectively.

The average price will fall further

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials. Strong market competition is resulting in annual 1 percent price erosion.

The global Protective Helmet market was 1570 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 1740 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.3% between 2020 and 2026.

This report covers leading companies associated in Protective Helmet market:

MSA, Honeywell, DELTAPLUS, 3M, JSP, Drager, UVEX, Scott(Tyco), Centurion, Swiss ONE, LIDA Plastic, Huiyuan, Ximing, Kaiyuan Fiber, Haitang Helmet

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

ABS Protective Helmet

HDPE Protective Helmet

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Fire and rescue helmet

Industrial fields

Others

Protective Helmet Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Protective Helmet markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Protective Helmet market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Protective Helmet market.

”