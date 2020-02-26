Protective Clothing Market expected to reach $ 12.9 Billion Growth By 2026 | 3M, Lakeland Industries, Glen Raven, Ballyclare

Global Protective Clothing Market was valued at $8.0 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $12.9 billion by 2026, supported by a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

Innovation in textile industry and launch of new fibers have transformed the familiar functions of conventional textile to the advance textile industry. Protective clothing are manufactured using traditional textile production technologies such as weaving, knitting, and non-woven materials. Specialized techniques such as 3D weaving, spacer fabric knitting and braiding using natural and man-made fibers, and finishing technology are also employed in the manufacturing of protective clothing. Wide range of high performance fibers are used in manufacturing of protective clothing to impart protection from hazardous environment.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Lakeland Industries Inc.

3M Company

Workrite Uniform Company Inc.

L. Gore & Associates

Glen Raven

Ballyclare Limited

Koninklijke Ten Cate NV

Cetriko and Teijin Limited.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Protective Clothing industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Scope of the report:

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

Scope of the study:

The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics

It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market

The forecast spans 6 years and predicts the prospective progress of the sector

It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario

The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and sub segments enable readers make informed decisions.

