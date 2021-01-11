Protective Clothing Market Analysis And Forecast – Dominant Players are Sioen Industries (Belgium), and Lakeland Industries, Inc. (US)

The Protective Clothing Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. This Protective Clothing Market study provides comprehensive data on aspects of competitive intelligence, market research, strategy, planning, pricing, and forecasting that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Global Protective Clothing market size will increase to 2300 Million US$ by 2025, from 1660 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

The major key players covered in this report: 3M Company (US), E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US), Ansell Limited (US), Kimberly Clark Corp (US), Teijin Limited (Japan), Sioen Industries (Belgium), and Lakeland Industries, Inc. (US).

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

In 2015, the global protective clothing market is led by Europe, capturing about 46.45% of global protective clothing production. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with a 24.03% global production share. At present, the major manufacturers of protective clothing are concentrated in North America and Europe. DuPont is the world leader, holding a 16.91% production market share in 2015.

Protective clothing downstream is wide. Protective clothing has acquired increasing significance in various fields of oil and gas and others. Globally, the Protective clothing market is mainly driven by a growing demand for oil and gas which accounts for nearly 37.14% of total downstream consumption of Protective Clothing globally.

Manufacturers from the US and EU are the major leaders in the international market of protective clothing. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is a large space in the Chinese market, as well as a big gap between international brands and local brands on price. With the development of Chinese protective clothing production technology, their share in the global market is increasing, and competitiveness in the global market gradually increases.

This report segments the global Protective Clothing Market based on Types are :

Protective Clothing Based on Aramid yarns, Protective Clothing Based on Modacrylic yarns, Others.

Based on Application, the Global Protective Clothing Market is Segmented into :

Oil & Gas Industry, Construction & Manufacturing Industry, Health Care & Medical Industry, Mining Industry, Military Industry, Firefighting & Law Enforcement Industry, Other Industry.

Regions covered By Protective Clothing Market Report.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Central and South America: Brazil and Argentina.

The Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and Singapore.

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis of segmentation help in offering precise results about the markets related to the industry.

SIGNIFICANT FEATURES THAT ARE UNDER OFFERING AND KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORTS:

– Detailed overview of Protective Clothing Market

– Changing Protective Clothing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected Protective Clothing market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Protective Clothing Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

