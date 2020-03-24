Prostate Cancer Market Growing at a CAGR of 10.3% By 2026 – Astellas, AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, NOVARTIS, Sanofi, TOLMAR, Tokai

Prostate Cancer market is growing at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors such as improved diagnosis and frequency rates in industrial economies, rapidly growing geriatric population, and the high demand for effective treatments are propelling the market growth. However, high price for treatment, lack of awareness and short accessibility of health care services in the small regions which are hampering the growth of the market.

Prostate cancer is one of the most ordinary types of cancer in men which is caused by the irregular growth of tissues in the prostate gland that produce seminal fluid. Various types of prostate cancer grow up slowly and may require minimal or no treatment, other types are hostile and can increase quickly. This needs novel drugs that will address the unmet desires low cost and enhanced survival time.

Based on Therapy, Biologic therapy is a treatment for patients with prostate cancer that involves utilize of existing organisms, substances plagiaristic from living organisms, or laboratory formed versions of living organisms. Biological therapies use diverse ways to rouse the immune system and stop tumor cells from rising. For patients with cancer, biological therapies may be used to treat the cancer itself or the side effects of other cancer treatments.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the utmost growth on account of the existence of untapped opportunity in the rising economies such as India and China. As well, rising healthcare expenditure has caused an increase in the implementation of technically advanced commodities, which is likely to boost county market growth.

Some of the key players profiled in the Prostate Cancer Market include Astellas, Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), Johnson & Johnson, NOVARTIS, Sanofi S.A, TOLMAR Inc., Tokai Pharmaceuticals, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc., OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals Inc., OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals Inc., Endo Pharmaceuticals, and Bayer Pharma AG.

