Propylene Industry Trends, Growing Demand and Supply 2020 to 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Propylene Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The propylene market consists of sales of propylene gas and its related services used in various industry verticals such as automotive, construction, and packaging industries. Propylene is a building block for the addition polymer, poly (propene) and is also used in the manufacturing of epoxy propane and propanol.

The propylene industry is expected to benefit from growth in the automobile industry during the forecast period. The polypropylene is a polymer produced from the propylene monomer which is used in the automobile industry.

Stringent safety regulations associated with the manufacturing and transportation of propylene was a major restraint on the market. Propylene is highly inflammable, toxic and hazardous when exposed to extreme temperatures and pressures. Propylene suppliers should invest in equipment, technologies and processes to limit the toxic levels and chemical concentrations. These regulations increased the operating costs of companies in the propylene industry, thus limiting the scope for investments relating to the launch of new products and expansion into new markets, thereby affecting the market growth.

Propylene Market Segmentation

By End-User Industry:

Automotive

Construction

Packaging

Textile

Others

The propylene market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the propylene market in 2019.

Chapters from Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Propylene Market Characteristics

Chapter 3. Propylene Market Size And Growth

Chapter 4. Propylene Market Segmentation

Chapter 5. Propylene Market Regional And Country Analysis

……

Chapter 26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Propylene Market

Chapter 27. Propylene Market Trends And Strategies

Chapter 28. Propylene Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

Chapter 29. Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Propylene market are

Siemens AGC Chemicals

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Asahi Kasei Corporation

BASF SE

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

China National Petroleum Corp. (CNPC)

China Petrochemical Corporation

Dangote Industries Ltd

Eni SpA

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

