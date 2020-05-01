Propylene Glycol (PG) Market 2020 | Size, Share, Global Analysis, Growth, Top Vendors, Business Segments And End User By 2026

The latest report titled “Global Propylene Glycol (PG) Market Research Report 2020-2026” divided by product type, applications, industry verticals, and research regions build an in-depth explanation of the perspectives, and comprehensive market statistics. The report presents a thorough analysis of the Propylene Glycol (PG) Market covering key trends, deployment models, challenges, market drivers, future roadmap, ecosystem player profiles, strategies, and value chain.

The global Propylene Glycol (PG) market is valued at 4212 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 7166.7 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2021-2026.

Top Key Players in the Global Propylene Glycol (PG) Market: DowDuPont, Huntsman, ADM, Polioles, Lyondell Basell Industries, Repsol, BASF, Oelon, Sumitomo Chemical, Asahi, ADEKA, SKC, Shell, Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical, Tongling Jintai Chemical, CNOOC and Shell Petrochemicals, Hi-tech Spring Chemical, Daze Group, Shandong Depu Chemical, etc.

Propylene glycol (PG) is a clear, colorless liquid with the consistency of syrup. It is practically odorless and tasteless. It is hygroscopic (attracts water), has low toxicity and outstanding stability, as well as high flash and boiling points, low vapor pressure and broad solvency. In addition, propylene glycol is an excellent solvent for many organic compounds and is completely water-soluble.

Propylene glycol is used by the chemical, food, and pharmaceutical industries as antifreeze when leakage might lead to contact with food. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has classified propylene glycol as an additive that is generally recognized as safe for use in food. It is used to absorb extra water and maintain moisture in certain medicines, cosmetics, or food products. It is a solvent for food colors and flavors, and in the paint and plastics industries. Propylene glycol is also used to create artificial smoke or fog used in fire-fighting training and in theatrical productions.

The regions of Europe, North America and Asia (ex. China) are the main consumption bases, while Europe holds 21.56% consumption share, North America holds 20.16%, and Asia (ex. China) holds 21.13% consumption share in 2015. They occupy 62.84% of the global consumption in total.

Segment by Type

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Segment by Application

UPR

PPG

Pharmaceuticals and Food

Others

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast of the following regions:

United States

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Other Regions.

