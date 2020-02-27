Propolis Market – How the Market has witnessed Substantial Growth in recent years? | Apis Flora, Wax Green, Comvita

“

Propolis Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Propolis market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Propolis Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Propolis market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Propolis Market report to study and analyses the market size (Consumption, Value, Volume and Production) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, Propolis market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026. Bedsides Propolis industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( Apis Flora, Wax Green, Comvita, MN Propolis, Polenectar, King’s Gel, Evergreen, Ponlee, Uniflora, Manuka Health New Zealand, Zhifengtang, Wang’s, Bricaas, Baihua, Beewords, Zhonghong Biological, Baoshengyuan, Jiangshan Hengliang, Health & Love, Hongfa, Jiangsu Rigao Bee Products ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.

Propolis is a resinous substance collected from the buds of certain trees by bees and used as a cement or sealant in the construction of their hives.

The raw and unprocessed propolis commonly consists of roughly 55 percent resinous compounds and balsam, 30 percent beeswax, 10 percent ethereal and aromatic oils, and 5 percent bee pollen. Its constituents and color, ranging from golden brown to reddish to almost black, depends on the tree source of collection, the most common being dark brown. Propolis is sticky at and above room temperature, 20 °C (68 °F). At lower temperatures, it becomes hard and very brittle.

Until now, over 200 chemical compounds have already been identified in the propolis including flavonoids, terpenoids, aldehydes, aromatic acids, aliphatic alcohols and ethers, amino acids, sugars etc. Propolis is widely used in the food industry, cosmetic industry and pharmaceutical industry etc.

Now entering the industry standard is relatively low, which causing the low industry concentration, and a large number of smaller manufacturers.

China is the largest consumption region, with an average consumption growth rate of 11.52% from 2011 to 2016. Brazil, who is also a major production region, is the second consumption region, whose consumption market share is estimated to be 6.66% in 2016. In the next five years, The global consumption of propolis will maintain a 3.50% annual growth rate, consumption is expected to be 2867 Tonnes in 2021.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic propolis, Chinese domestic propolis has been mature and advanced, and the performance distance has been shortening compared with the imported propolis. In addition, the counterfeiting phenomenon is a very serious in China. The country is committed to eliminating illegal processing.

The global Propolis market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

This report covers leading companies associated in Propolis market:

Apis Flora, Wax Green, Comvita, MN Propolis, Polenectar, King’s Gel, Evergreen, Ponlee, Uniflora, Manuka Health New Zealand, Zhifengtang, Wang’s, Bricaas, Baihua, Beewords, Zhonghong Biological, Baoshengyuan, Jiangshan Hengliang, Health & Love, Hongfa, Jiangsu Rigao Bee Products

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Supercritical Extraction CO2 (SFE)

Ethanol Extracted Propolis (EEP)

Glycol Extracted Propolis (GEP)

Other

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Food Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Other

Propolis Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Propolis markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Propolis market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Propolis market.

